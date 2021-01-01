Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

A tidy challenge from Charlie Taylor - another former Leeds man lining up against his old side today - ensures that Raphinha cannot tee up a promising chance for the visitors just now.

Given the general lack of quality left-backs - at least, compared to right-backs - at England's disposal, there have been calls for Gareth Southgate to take a closer look at him.

Pascal Struijk now rises to meet Phillips' ball into the box and flashes a promising header just wide of the right post.