Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

(Manuel Lanzini)

Penalty to West Ham - and duly converted by the hosts to get this one back on level terms!

Edouard Mendy will not want to see that one back in a hurry. He brings down Jarrod Bowen after making an absolute meal of his touch and a spot-kick is duly given.

Manuel Lanzini saunters up, and sticks it in the top-left corner as the goalkeeper goes the other way. All square at London Stadium!