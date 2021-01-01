Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

Mason Mount volley, West Ham vs Chelsea 2021-22
GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea

2021-12-04T13:15:00.000Z

(Mason Mount)

Oh, Mason Mount, that is sublime!

Chelsea put themselves straight back in front as the break looms, playing it wide down both flanks. Hakim Ziyech looks up and sights the England international on the right edge, heading for the box.

He floats a wonderful long ball and his team-mate promptly volleys it from inside the penalty area, squeezing it in at the near-post. Champion stuff!

GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

2021-12-04T13:10:00.000Z

(Manuel Lanzini)

Penalty to West Ham - and duly converted by the hosts to get this one back on level terms!

Edouard Mendy will not want to see that one back in a hurry. He brings down Jarrod Bowen after making an absolute meal of his touch and a spot-kick is duly given.

Manuel Lanzini saunters up, and sticks it in the top-left corner as the goalkeeper goes the other way. All square at London Stadium!

GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea

2021-12-04T12:59:00.000Z

(Thiago Silva)

It's that old head on old shoulders once more for the Blues - Chelsea take the lead through Thiago Silva!

The defender smuggles a scrappy set-piece header in from the middle of the box, putting a low bounce on it to fox the goalkeeper and send it creeping past the right post.

It's a worthy reward for the early pressure Thomas Tuchel's side have exerted so far.

James hits Blues milestone

2021-12-04T12:40:00.000Z

West Ham v Chelsea

KO: West Ham v Chelsea

2021-12-04T12:30:00.000Z

The sun is peeking out at London Stadium as the teams take to the field - but it is still bitterly cold out today in the English capital.

Referee Andre Marriner blows, and we are underway in the first Premier League match of the day!

Will Thomas Tuchel's latest tinkering help or hinder Chelsea on the road?

Blues go big to beat Hammers?

2021-12-04T12:20:00.000Z

West Ham v Chelsea

Tinker Tuchel Soldier Spy

2021-12-04T12:10:00.000Z

West Ham v Chelsea

Reunited - and feels so good?

2021-12-04T12:00:00.000Z

Wolves v Liverpool

Today's order of play

2021-12-04T11:50:00.000Z

That mouthwatering matchup between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich might well be the pick of the day but there are no shortage of blockbusters elsewhere today.

Chelsea travel to face West Ham in a London derby that won't be short of fireworks, while reigning Scudetto holders Inter face Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Manchester City round out the Premier League's action, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both headline the late kick-offs and there is plenty more in between. In order of play, we've got updates and highlights from:

1230: West Ham v Chelsea

1400: Milan v Salernitana
1500: Newcastle v Burnley
1500: Southampton v Brighton
1500: Wolves v Liverpool
1515: Barcelona v Real Betis
1700: Roma v Inter
1730: Watford v Manchester City
1730: Atletico Madrid v Mallorca
1730: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
1800: Lille v Troyes
1945: Napoli v Atalanta
2000: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
2000: Lens v Paris Saint-Germain

(All times GMT)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-12-04T11:45:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's fixtures with GOAL's Matchday Live blog!

Talk about a bitter week, weather-wise - but with December now well and truly underway, it's time to let the action on the pitch warm us all up.

We've got five Premier League matches, heavyweight sides in action across Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 - and the small matter of Der Klassiker.

Strap yourselves in folks - it's going to be a good one.