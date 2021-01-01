Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Leeds, Barcelona & Juventus also in action

GOAL: Barcelona 2-2 Elche
(Pere Milla)
We didn't think it would be that quick!
Barely a minute after getting themselves on the scoreboard, Elche have pulled level against Barcelona!
Pere Milla strikes to do the damage and now the Blaugrana are back on level terms in the blink of an eye!
GOAL: Barcelona 2-1 Elche
(Tete Morente)
Is the comeback on for Elche?
Tete Morente strikes to pull one back for the visitors at Camp Nou.
Barcelona will have to be wary here for a quick equaliser.
GOAL: Hertha 2-1 Dortmund
(Marco Richter)
What a turnaround in the Bundesliga!
Marco Richter strikes and suddenly, Hertha Berlin are on top against Borussia Dortmund!
Major frustration for the Black and Yellow. They have to fight back now to pick up a point on the road.
WATCH: Gavi delivers fine finish for Barca
Barcelona 2-0 Elche
GOAL: Hertha 1-1 Dortmund
(Ishak Belfodil)
A blow to the visitors' hopes of keeping pace near the Bundesliga summit!
Ishak Belfodil levels for Hertha Berlin and the hosts pull Borussia Dortmund back onto equal terms.
The ex-Hoffenheim man frustrates the Black and Yellow.
Back underway
Leeds 0-3 Arsenal
Back to action stations across Europe now - the second halves are underway in England, Germany and Spain.
Leeds will just hope they can get to the end without losing anyone else to injury.
Arsenal will just hope they can score even more.
GOAL: Bologna 0-2 Juventus
(Juan Cuadrado)
The fog never bothered Juan Cuadrado anyway!
The Colombian doubles Juventus' lead and possibly puts this game to bed at close-range now, with over two-thirds of the match gone.
The Bianconeri cement their control against Bologna. It remains hard to see out there, so much that the goalscorer appears to run to celebrate with an opposition player before realising he's got the wrong man.
Gunners pepper woeful Whites for record
HT: Leeds 0-3 Arsenal
HT: Leeds 0-3 Arsenal
HT: Barcelona 2-0 Elche, Hertha 0-1 Dortmund
The whistle goes in three games in three countries - and there are three very happy sides heading into the sheds.
Borussia Dortmund have earned a hard-fought lead over Hertha Berlin, and Barcelona's youthful one-two punch has put them on top against Elche.
But Arsenal are absolutely mopping the floor with Leeds United in West Yorkshire. On the back of the latter's midweek result, it's another slap in the face of their football ethos.
Much more to come, you'd imagine.
GOAL: Leeds 0-3 Arsenal
(Bukayo Saka)
This is all getting rather hard to watch for Leeds United fans now.
Arsenal are in cruise control heading up to the break, and now add a third to punish their underpowered hosts even more.
Once again, the Whites can't dig themselves cleanly out of danger in their box and following some loose passes, Bukayo Saka squeezes a finish in at the near post.
WATCH: Martinelli doubles Arsenal lead
Arsenal 2-0 Leeds
GOAL: Hertha 0-1 Dortmund
(Julian Brandt)
Borussia Dortmund make it three favourites from three on song in this latest batch of kick-offs!
The visitors nab the lead in the Bundesliga, with Julian Brandt doing the damage.
Hertha will feel hard done by there, given they have had their own chances too.
GOAL: Leeds 0-2 Arsenal
(Gabriel Martinelli)
What an absolute peach of a finish that is - and Arsenal and Gabriel Martinelli have double delights at Elland Road!
He's already got one but the 20-year-old makes it two for the evening in West Yorkshire as he times a super run through, latches onto the ball, shrugs off the defender and lofts it above Illan Meslier.
This could be another rough match for the Whites.
WATCH: Martinelli puts Arsenal ahead
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
GOAL: Barcelona 2-0 Elche
(Gavi)
Double the pleasure for Barcelona in almost as many minutes!
Gavi stretches the hosts' lead to two goals inside 20 minutes, only moments after his team-mate opened the scoring, with his first goal in La Liga for the club.
Elche are facing a tough day at the office already.
GOAL: Barcelona 1-0 Elche
(Ferran Jutlga)
Youth leads the way for Barcelona - and it puts them in front on the scoreboard too!
Ferran Jutlga nabs the opener for the Blaugrana, paying off Xavi's faith in his skills up front at Camp Nou today.
He's mobbed by his delighted team-mates. An early lead is secured for the hosts.
GOAL: Leeds 0-1 Arsenal
(Gabriel Martinelli)
The pressure has stemmed from the visitors - and now the Gunners get their shot in the back of the net!
Gabriel Martinelli sweeps a finish over Illan Meslier after Leeds scramble and fail to defuse the danger of the ball around the edge of the box, possession pinging between Arsenal players as they go down one after the other.
Mikel Arteta nods approvingly in the mist.
HT: Bologna 0-1 Juventus
There goes the whistle for the break - and it is the boys from Turin who are on top in Serie A.
Alvaro Morata's rich vein of form continues to prove a boon to Juventus, who lead this fog-shrouded clash thank to his finish.
Bologna remain in touching distance though, setting up a tasty second-half.
Unbeatable?
Barcelona 0-0 Elche
KO: Leeds v Arsenal
Barcelona v Elche, Hertha v Dortmund
If the fog is thick in Italy, it's almost as bad in England. Elland Road is absolutely swamped in it.
But Arsenal can see Leeds United and they're not going to let them out of their sight. We're underway in our lone Premier League game!
Elsewhere, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have both kicked off against Elche and Hertha Berlin too.
Barca ready for kick-off
Barcelona v Elche
Morata hits hard
Bologna 0-1 Juventus
GOAL: Bologna 0-1 Juventus
(Alvaro Morata)
First blood to the Bianconeri - though there is a question whether Bologna actually saw it coming, given how thick the fog is across the pitch.
Alvaro Morata strokes home a neat pass at close-range, to earn the plaudits of his team-mates for another clinical finish.
Juventus take an early lead, and Max Allegri nods approvingly.
KO: Bologna v Juventus
Winter has well and truly come this weekend across Europe. It might not be snowing but a thick, cold fog has cast its spell over Italy.
In Serie A, Juventus are just getting underway against Bologna. We'll have updates throughout from this one.
Do not adjust your set
Leeds v Arsenal
MIA
Leeds v Arsenal
But the temptation of history aside, there are no other top-flight games in England today. Before the dawn, there was meant to be two - but on this fog-shrouded Yorkshire evening, Leeds and Arsenal remain the last clubs standing.
Aston Villa were forced to postpone against Burnley after a late spate of positive Covid-19 tests, joining four more games on the sidelines, including Manchester United against Brighton, Southampton versus Brentford, Crystal Palace's trip to Watford and West Ham's encounter with Norwich.
There may be an unexpectedly high viewing figure turnout for this one.
History waiting for Whites starlet?
Leeds v Arsenal
There's a bitter irony in that one of the two teams who actually get onto the field today is the side with arguably the worst injury record in the Premier League this term.
Fresh from a 7-0 rout against Manchester City in midweek, Leeds United remain without talismanic faces all over the shop, from England duo Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford through Spanish pair Diego Llorente and Rodrigo.
But they could make history tonight, with teenager Archie Gray named on the bench. The 15-year-old would become the youngest player in Premier League history if he gets on the pitch.
Team News: Hertha v Dortmund
Team News: Barcelona v Elche
Team News: Bologna v Juventus
Team News: Leeds v Arsenal
Gunners unchanged, Koch in for hosts
Today's order of play
There's just one headline match from the Premier League today, but it could well prove to be a fruitful one. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have made the journey up the M1 to face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United - and the hosts are out to deliver a dramatic response to their current plight.
Elsewhere, European action is on the cards too, with Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Barcelona all looking to get themselves on track too. It might be a short bill, but there's plenty of headline faces about.
Today's order of play is as follows:
1700: Bologna v Juventus
1730: Leeds United v Arsenal
1730: Barcelona v Elche
1730: Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
It's as Elton John once said - we're still standing! But only just in the Premier League, with over half of the English top-flight's games this weekend forced off amid the surge of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.
Only hours before kick-off, Aston Villa and Burnley's clash became the latest to be postponed, leaving just one match across the country standing today. Let's hope it can live up to the billing of five more that are missing in action!