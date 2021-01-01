Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

Ten minute warning 🚨

2021-11-07T13:50:16Z

Just 10 minutes to go until the 2pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Now's the time to get your ☕️ or 🍺 ready!

Neville in fresh Man Utd ‘robots’ rant

2021-11-07T13:49:03Z

Manchester United players have come in for a lot of criticism lately, with a number of ex Red Devils delivering scathing assessments of their performances.

It's not only on the field that their behaviour has been scrutinised either, with Roy Keane describing Harry Maguire as a "robot" in post-match interviews.

Gary Neville has joined the chorus in the aftermath of their derby defeat to Manchester City, which saw Maguire and others post apologetic messages online.

Reacting to a video in which United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, says the Red Devils are “really about trying to understand what narrative they [the players] want to tell and then we’re here to support that narrative”, Neville has said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them.

“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”

Read the full story!

Aston Villa part ways with Smith

2021-11-07T13:32:29Z

Dean Smith has been relieved of his duties as manager of Aston Villa.

Read the full story

Conte's first league game for Spurs

2021-11-07T13:31:21Z

There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.

A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.

Read more about Antonio Conte's style of play

Here's a stat for you

2021-11-07T13:26:25Z

Look away Arsenal fans 😬

From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.

Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔

2021-11-07T13:24:03Z

Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.

"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.

"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.

"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."

Read the full piece here!

Partey out with a tight groin

2021-11-07T13:16:00Z

Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Ghana.
Getty.

Welcome!

2021-11-07T12:51:26Z

Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.

We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.

Team news coming up!