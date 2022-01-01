Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, AC Milan host Bologna

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Martin Odegaard, Arsenal away 2021-22
Getty

Team News: Palace v Arsenal

2022-04-04T18:03:00.000Z

Today's order of play

2022-04-04T18:01:00.000Z

It's the twilight zone between full-throttle weekend action and the bright lights of European knockout football - yes, it is the hors d'oeuvres before the Champions League!

It's therefore four teams not in continental competition, though only one of them ever was to begin with. But they and another side can take crucial steps towards booking their places back at the high table with victories today - and they'll be determined to do the job.

In order of play, our games are:

1945/1445: Milan v Bologna
2000/1500: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

(All times BST/EST)

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2021-22
Getty

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-04-04T18:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

Caught the Monday blues? Still feeling like an April fool? Then step right up, because we've got the cure for you!

You thought just because the weekend over, the matchday fun stops? Wrong! And we're here to hopefully preside over a burst of breathless action that will ease you into the week.

Sit back, stick your feet up and get ready to go!

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan 2021-22
Getty