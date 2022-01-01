Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

This has been one heck of a game to start 2022 with - but Stuart Atwell looks to be battling against the tide. This is a powder keg ready to go off.

Arsenal and their supporters are fuming. A penalty call against them after an earlier one for them had been waved away, a rapid-fire red card, and now Bukayo Saka is booked as both sides square up once again.

You can feel the fury in the stands, as the hosts look to stay in this despite their man disadvantage.