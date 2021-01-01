Matchday LIVE: Arsenal face Villarreal while Man Utd take on Roma in Europa League semi-finals

Reasons to be cheerful?
2 - Arsenal have progressed from both of their last two European knockout ties where they lost the first leg (0-1 v BATE Borisov in February 2019 in the UEFA Europa League and 1-3 v Rennes in March 2019 in the same competition). Optimism. #ARSVIL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 6, 2021
Warm welcome for Gunners
Arsenal arriving at the Emirates pic.twitter.com/KTpz8SeCZN— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 6, 2021
The RVP derby?
Looking forward to an exciting night in the #UEL 🔥— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 6, 2021
Hoping both my former teams @Arsenal and @ManUtd can make it another all-English final on the 26th.
Van de Beek starts for Red Devils
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a strong line-up despite his side's commanding lead, though Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson are given a breather.
David De Gea returns in goal, with Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani also handed starts.
Former Red Devils defender Chris Smalling is once again in the Roma side, as is ex-Chelsea winger Pedro.
Auba back for Arsenal
First up, the teams - and the headline news for Arsenal is a start for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
He is one of two changes from last week's first leg in Spain, with Hector Bellerin also coming in at right-back. Calum Chambers drops to the bench while Dani Ceballos is suspended.
Villarreal also make two changes, with Mario Gaspar and former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin coming into the side. Etienne Capoue is suspended after his dismissal in the first leg, while Juan Foyth misses out with a hamstring injury.
It’s a full English in the Champions League final – will we see a repeat in the Europa League?
Another night of drama awaits…