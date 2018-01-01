Man Utd hire Solskjaer LIVE: Reaction to Mourinho's interim replacement

What of the man who Solskjaer is replacing?

Goal's Mark Doyle reckons that Jose Mourinho's Manchester United failure means is finished at the highest level.

"The problem is, though, Mourinho is no longer winning major titles himself, having claimed just one league (at Chelsea) and no Champions Leagues in the past five years, after seven leagues and two Champions Leagues in the preceding decade," writes Doyle.

"He is no longer even a defensive mastermind. His United side had already conceded more goals this season than they had during the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign.

"And when one takes away his defensive nous, or that once remarkable ability to create a unifying siege mentality at club, there really is nothing left but the fearful, dour football we again saw at Anfield at the weekend.

"So, who would want him now? Certainly, none of Europe's elite."

