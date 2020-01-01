LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Follow ISL in real time!

Goa XI
2020-12-16T13:44:01Z
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.
Bagan XI
2020-12-16T13:41:23Z
Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.
A clash of the big clubs!
2020-12-16T13:28:16Z
A win for Bagan will help them to the second spot on the league tableThird-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on sixth-placed FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the game.