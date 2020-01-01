Kerala Blasters 0-0 Hyderabad LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time

21' - Chance for Hyderabad
2020-12-27T14:24:56Z
Aridane is proving to be a nuisance for the Blasters defence to deal with. Yasir cuts in from the right, skips past his marker and squares the ball to Aridane whose shot from the edge of the box is saved by Gomes!
17' - Nishu from distance
2020-12-27T14:18:55Z
Rahul does well with his feet on the left flank in an attempt to get past his marker but the ball takes a deflection and falls to Nishu who strikes a powerful effort from the edge of the box. Subrata gets his body behind the shot and saves.
11' - Chance for Sahal!
2020-12-27T14:13:06Z
Asish Rai's touch to control a long ball is loose, allowing Sahal to pounce and dribble into the box. With Murray to his right in the centre of the box, the Kerala midfielder tries to square the ball but Onaindia slides in with an excellent challenge to take the ball of Sahal.
7' - Kerala dominant
2020-12-27T14:11:00Z
Kerala Blasters have got on the ball and passes the ball around a lot better in the early stages of the game. Solid start but no shots on target in this game yet.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-27T14:03:44Z
Kerala Blasters 0-0 HyderabadCan Kerala Blasters register their first win of the season tonight against Hyderabad? The Game is Afoot.
A different Kerala tonight?
2020-12-27T13:59:24Z
Kerala Blasters have created just 7.17 chances per 90 minutes in the ISL this season, lowest figure in the league. With Murray leading the line instead of Hooper, can we expect better output?
Strong Santana
2020-12-27T13:36:23Z
Santana has scored four goals in six matches this season and has looked like a player hungry for goals. His athleticism in the final third has helped Hyderabad and will be a concern for the Blasters backline.
Big test for Abdul Hakku
2020-12-27T13:27:10Z
Abdul Hakku last started in a defeat to Jamshedpur on January 19, 2020. Injuries have sidelined the Malayali defender, reducing his opportunities to just six starts in the last three seasons. It will be a big test for him in a new combination at centre-back with Sandeep in the absence of Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu who both miss out due to knocks. Aridane Santana and Liston will be hoping to take advantage of their lack of match fitness.
TEAM NEWS
2020-12-27T13:26:30Z
New CBs for Blasters
New faces in the Kerala Blasters lineup tonight against Hyderabad!
What's your prediction? 👇#ISL #KBFCHFC pic.twitter.com/RheTRtgwMx
Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad
2020-12-27T12:58:29Z
Hyderabad have been impressive in patches whereas Kerala Blasters remain winless after six matches in ISL 2020-21. The teams are at the eighth and ninth positions on the table respectively but six points separate the two teams.