Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

Perez reportedly keen for reunion

While the majority of the speculation today is centred around Jose Mourinho's potential replacement, but few have asked where Mourinho himself will end up next.

Some reports claims Florentino Perez is keen to reunite with him at Real Madrid - but would he be the right man for the Bernabeu?

"[Sacking] is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity," Madrid full-back Marcelo told a press conference ahead of his side's Club World Cup semi-final with Kashima Antlers.

"Not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid, but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club.”

Not exactly a glowing endorsement...