Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Le Fondre in top form!
2021-02-20T13:22:14Z
103.7 - For any player with a minimum of five goals this season, @MumbaiCityFC’s @A1F1E9 has the best minutes per goal ratio in the current campaign of the #ISL (103.7). The English forward has scored 11 goals from 1141 minutes. Menace. #JFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/sllOmbjyWi— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 20, 2021
Lobera makes two changes
2021-02-20T13:20:45Z
Mandar Rao Dessai and Jackichand Singh make their way into the Mumbai City lineup replacing Vignesh D and Bipin Singh.
Two changes in the JFC XI
2021-02-20T13:19:47Z
Nerijus Valskis and Isaac Vanmalsawma replace David Grande and William Lalnunfela in the Jamshedpur starting lineup.
Team news!
2021-02-20T13:18:45Z
Valskis returns in JFC lineup
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City - Team news!#ISL #JFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/ayLQone95j— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 20, 2021
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
2021-02-20T13:18:03Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.