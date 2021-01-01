Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

3' Valskis' free-kick goes just wide!
2021-02-07T11:33:43Z
Close save for East Bengal as Nerijus Valskis' free-kick from the edge of the box goes just wide off the near post.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-07T11:30:47Z
East Bengal get us underway!
Jamshedpur need three points
2021-02-07T11:01:44Z
Like East Bengal, Jamshedpur too need a win tonight as three points will very much keep them in the hunt for a play-offs spot. They currently have 18 points from 15 matches.
Robbie Fowler-less East Bengal
2021-02-07T11:00:08Z
The Kolkata giants will be on the pitch today without their coach Robbie Fowler who has been handed a four-match suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The last time East Bengal played without Fowler on the pitch was against Bengaluru FC in the first phase which they had won 1-0. Incidentally, that was also their last win this season.
A must-win tie for East Bengal
2021-02-07T10:58:31Z
The Red and Golds need to win this match at all costs if they want to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot which already looks difficult for them.
Six changes in EB XI
2021-02-07T10:53:56Z
East Bengal, on the other hand, undergo six changes in their lineup, New recruits Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das, Raju Gaikwad, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Subrata Paul replace Scott Neville, Ajay Chhetri, Wahengbam Angousana, Harmanpreet Singh, Aaron Holloway and Debjit Majumder.
Jamshedpur unchanged
2021-02-07T10:53:32Z
Owen Coyle fields an unchanged Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Odisha in their last match.
Team news!
2021-02-07T10:51:34Z
Sarthak, Sourav start for EB
Jamshedpur 🆚 East Bengal - Team news!— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 7, 2021
Sarthak Golui and Sourav Das start#ISL #JFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/13gwuj3bYB
Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal
2021-02-07T06:29:03Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.