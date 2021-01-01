Unchanged lineups
2021-03-13T13:12:21Z
Neither Sergio Lobera nor Antonio Lopez Habas make any changes in their respective lineups from their play-offs second leg tie.
Team news!
2021-03-13T13:07:40Z
#HeroISLFinal - The lineups are in 👇#ISL #MCFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/CBX8lt2U9N— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 13, 2021
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-03-13T12:55:15Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.