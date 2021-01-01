NorthEast United 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Machado and Gallego help the Highlanders pull off an upset

FULL TIME: NorthEast United 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
The Highlanders climb to fifth
It's two wins in two games for Khalid Jamil since taking over from Gersrd Nus at NorthEast United.
Luis Machado's controversial goal at the hour mark and Federico Gallego's fantastic 81st-minute winner helped the Highlanders claim an important win against the league's joint-best defence (before the game kicked off).
ATK Mohun Bagan (24 points from 13 games) have dropped points for the sixth time this season and they now trail league leaders Mumbai City by six points while NorthEast United (18) have drawn level on points with Hyderabad.
90+4' - Chhara's chance, NEU substitution
Sylla pushed the ball wide for Machado, whose cross at the far post is headed but away from goal by Chhara. Perhaps the timing or a bit of a lack of height on that header
Machado OUT, Lakra IN
SEVEN minutes added time
More drama
Goal or not, penalty or not?After the on field referee has chosen to overrule his assistant when Machado scored the opening goal, Subhasish seems to have got contact on Krishna. Should it have been a penalty?
84' - ATKMB substitution
81' - GOAL! Gallego scores!
NorthEast restore their lead
Rochharzela with the final ball and with that sight at goal Gallego has curled it in on the right side. It's taken a touch of the inside of the post on it's way in. NorthEast United 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
78' - Off the line!
76' - NorthEast substitution
Deshorn OUT, Sylla IN
Suhair OUT, Chhara IN
75' - Krishna!
72' - GOAL! Krishna scores!
1-1It's a brilliantly worked goal by ATK Mohun Bagan. Kotal to Carl McHugh who finds Krishna at the far post to do the easy job of tapping it in but boy doesn't it matter
70' - Mashoor misses another one
69' - Camara's shot saved
67' - NorthEast subsitution
66' - ATMB substitution
60' - Machado has put the ball at the back of the net
NorthEast United lead
Machado has gone past his man and slotted the ball at the back of the net after Tiri went down to ground. The assistant's flag was raised but the on field referee hasn't stopped play
52' - Krishna shoots wide
A cross from the left by Rathi as the Fijian takes a touch and attempts from a tight corner but it's gone wide.
Manvir's first contribution since coming on has been a free-kick other than a few attempted deliveries in the box while on the other side, Machado did well to get past Rathi and put the ball in the face of goal where Kotal chipped in to head it away
ATKMB substitution, second half resumes
45+3' - Prabir could have scored, half-time 0-0
Not winning in the first half
38' - Deshorn goes for his second
32' - Arindam saves
29' - NorthEast survive the pressure
NorthEast keeping their line well at the back
22' - Krishna comes close
20' - Mashoor goes ahead but misses
Opta stats
Some stats from Opta to look through as the game grows older:
> This is the second meeting between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. The first meeting saw ATKMB winning 2-0.
> NorthEast United have one win from their last eight matches in this season of the Indian Super League (D4 L3). However, the win came during their last match against Jamshedpur FC on January 17 (2-1).
> ATK Mohun Bagan have lost just one of their last eight matches in this season of the Indian Super League (W4 D3). It was against league leaders Mumbai City FC (0-1).
> ATK Mohun Bagan havekept five clean sheets in their last seven matches and have not conceded more than one goal in any of the other matches. NorthEast United have one clean sheet in their last seven matches and have conceded a total of 11 goals during these games.
> Northeast United is one of the two teams against which ATKMB have scored two goals this season, their most in a match. The other team they have scored two goals against is SC East Bengal.
> The last time ATK Mohun Bagan played NorthEast United in this season of the ISL, they made 20 fouls and were shown five yellow cards, their most in a match this season.
> None of NorthEast United players have attempted 400 passes in this season of MD14, while at least one player from each of the other teams has attempted 400 passes.
> For any player with a minimum of six goals this season. ATK Mohun Bagan striker Roy Krishna has a big chance conversion rate of 75%, the second best after Igor Angulo (80%).
10' - NorthEast attack
8' - Javi Hernandez gets close
Pushing hard ATKMB
Kick-off!
Changes for ATK Mohun Bagan
First game for Nim Dorjee
Nim Dorjee replaces the injured Ashutosh Mehta at right back and in doing so makes his first ISL appearance this season. Deshorn starts in place of Idrissa Sylla in front
Substitutes
NEU subs: Gurmeet, Lambot, Lakra, Pragyan, Wayne, Imran, Sylla, Rochharzela, Ninthoi
ATKMB subs: Avilash, Boris, Manvir, Salam, Jayesh, Regin, Komal, Sahil, Glan
Team news!
Deshorn Brown starts for NorthEast United!
