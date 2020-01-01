Live Blog

Hyderabad 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can East Bengal pickup their first win of the season against Hyderabad?

Updated
Comments()
Hyderabad vs East Bengal
ISL

21' Aridane comes close to score!

2020-12-15T14:22:20Z

Aridane Santana attempts a header from Hitesh Sharma's free-kick from the right flank and Debjit Majumder parries the ball away for a corner.

18' Aridane attempts a header

2020-12-15T14:20:03Z

Yasir takes a short corner and finds Hitesh on the edge of the box who curls in a cross for Aridane. The Spanish forwards tries a header but the ball goes straight Debjt.

15' Hyderabad dominating

2020-12-15T14:16:04Z

Hyderabad has dominated proceedings so far in the match and have created couple of opportunties to break the deadlock. The Nizams have 55 per cent of ball possession.

13' Nervous moments in East Bengal box

2020-12-15T14:15:06Z

Hitesh curls in a corner and Odei Onaindia connects his head to the ball but a East Bengal player manages to clear the danger.

12' No harm done from the corner

2020-12-15T14:13:09Z

Hitesh Sharma curls in a corner and Chinglensana manages to connect his head to the ball but fails to keep on target as the ball goes out for East Bengal's throw-in.

10' Free-kick to Hyderabad

2020-12-15T14:11:17Z

Sehnaj Singh brings down Mohammed Yasir with a poor tackle and gives away a free-kick to Hyderbad. Hitesh swings a curling shot inside the box but Irshad manages to clear the ball for a corner with the back of his head.

8' Irshad gives away possession to Aridane

2020-12-15T14:09:06Z

East Bengal's Mohammed Irshad slips and gives away possession to Aridane in front of East Bengal penalty box but the Spaniard's final pass does not find a teammate.

3' Goalless so far!

2020-12-15T14:04:55Z

East Bengal have tweaked their formation a bit as they shaped in a 3-5-2 formation with CK Vineeth and Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lineup in their regular 4-2-3-1 formation with Santana upfront.

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-15T13:59:15Z

We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Vineeth, Debjit return to East Bengal lineup

2020-12-15T13:40:58Z

Robbie Fowler too makes two changes in the East Bengal starting eleven from their last game against Jamshedpur. Debjit Majumder replaces injured Sankar Roy in goal and CK Vineeth comes in place of suspended Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

Two changes in Hyderabad lineup

2020-12-15T13:38:46Z

Manuel Marquez Roca makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which drew 1-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan last week. Aridane Santana and Mohammed Yasir replaces Souvik Chakraborty and Liston Colaco.

East Bengal subs

2020-12-15T13:18:09Z

Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.

Hyderabad subs

2020-12-15T13:16:50Z

Laxmikant Kattimani, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Liston Colaco, Sahil Tavora, Lalawmpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Rohit Danu.

East Bengal starting XI

2020-12-15T13:14:53Z

CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Hyderabad starting XI

2020-12-15T13:13:08Z

Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.

Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).

2020-12-15T13:12:04Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.