Hyderabad 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

21' Aridane comes close to score!
2020-12-15T14:22:20Z
Aridane Santana attempts a header from Hitesh Sharma's free-kick from the right flank and Debjit Majumder parries the ball away for a corner.
18' Aridane attempts a header
2020-12-15T14:20:03Z
Yasir takes a short corner and finds Hitesh on the edge of the box who curls in a cross for Aridane. The Spanish forwards tries a header but the ball goes straight Debjt.
15' Hyderabad dominating
2020-12-15T14:16:04Z
Hyderabad has dominated proceedings so far in the match and have created couple of opportunties to break the deadlock. The Nizams have 55 per cent of ball possession.
13' Nervous moments in East Bengal box
2020-12-15T14:15:06Z
Hitesh curls in a corner and Odei Onaindia connects his head to the ball but a East Bengal player manages to clear the danger.
12' No harm done from the corner
2020-12-15T14:13:09Z
Hitesh Sharma curls in a corner and Chinglensana manages to connect his head to the ball but fails to keep on target as the ball goes out for East Bengal's throw-in.
10' Free-kick to Hyderabad
2020-12-15T14:11:17Z
Sehnaj Singh brings down Mohammed Yasir with a poor tackle and gives away a free-kick to Hyderbad. Hitesh swings a curling shot inside the box but Irshad manages to clear the ball for a corner with the back of his head.
8' Irshad gives away possession to Aridane
2020-12-15T14:09:06Z
East Bengal's Mohammed Irshad slips and gives away possession to Aridane in front of East Bengal penalty box but the Spaniard's final pass does not find a teammate.
3' Goalless so far!
2020-12-15T14:04:55Z
East Bengal have tweaked their formation a bit as they shaped in a 3-5-2 formation with CK Vineeth and Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lineup in their regular 4-2-3-1 formation with Santana upfront.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-15T13:59:15Z
We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.
1.75 goals per game!
2020-12-15T13:52:51Z
East Bengal will surely hope to change the stats starting this game.
1.75 - #JoyEastBengal have conceded an average of 1.75 goals per game this season. Only #KeralaBlasters have shipped more goals per game (two) than East Bengal in the current campaign of the #ISL. Unlocked. #HFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/6Wf6pCf4Qy— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 15, 2020
Vineeth, Debjit return to East Bengal lineup
2020-12-15T13:40:58Z
Robbie Fowler too makes two changes in the East Bengal starting eleven from their last game against Jamshedpur. Debjit Majumder replaces injured Sankar Roy in goal and CK Vineeth comes in place of suspended Eugeneson Lyngdoh.
Two changes in Hyderabad lineup
2020-12-15T13:38:46Z
Manuel Marquez Roca makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which drew 1-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan last week. Aridane Santana and Mohammed Yasir replaces Souvik Chakraborty and Liston Colaco.
East Bengal subs
2020-12-15T13:18:09Z
Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.
Hyderabad subs
2020-12-15T13:16:50Z
Laxmikant Kattimani, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Liston Colaco, Sahil Tavora, Lalawmpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Rohit Danu.
East Bengal starting XI
2020-12-15T13:14:53Z
CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Hyderabad starting XI
2020-12-15T13:13:08Z
Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).
2020-12-15T13:12:04Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.