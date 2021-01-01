Hyderabad 0-1 Bengaluru LIVE - Sunil Chhetri breaks the deadlock

45+2 - NARZARY MISSES A SITTER
2021-01-28T14:48:15Z
Hyderabad 0-1 BengaluruListon drives forward on a quick counter-attack down the left flank and feeds Mishra into space in the final third. The full-back picks out Narzary at the far post with a good cross but the Indian forward fails to tap into an empty net from close range! And that's half-time!
43 - Just not Hyderabad's game so far
2021-01-28T14:45:52Z
Nothing has gone right for Hyderabad in this half and Moosa will be pleased with the organized display from Bengaluru that has kept the Hyderabad attack in check.
Hyderabad have scored 12 goals in the 2nd half, joint-most by a team in ISL this season. They have also conceded nine goals in the second half. We could be in for an entertainer after the break.
30 - Blues difficult to break down
2021-01-28T14:30:58Z
Hyderabad have had more of the ball since the goal but they have not been able to make much of it. Their talented Indian forward line is yet to get into the game and the Blues are organized at the back.
23 - Chance!
2021-01-28T14:24:21Z
Aridane is free and unmarked inside the box and he takes his time to send the ball wide of the goal. The striker is offside and we think he knew that before the flag went up.
19 - Bengaluru and set-pieces
2021-01-28T14:20:05Z
Bengaluru and Mumbai City have been making full use of set-piece chances this season. Chhetri's goal tonight is the Blues' ninth goal from a set-piece this season.
17 - SHOT!
2021-01-28T14:18:14Z
Paartalu plays the ball out to the left flank and Chhetri plays it back to Suresh in the centre who unleashes a powerful effort towards the goal but sends it just wide.
11 - Chance but over!
2021-01-28T14:12:43Z
Cleiton makes a run in behind the Hyderabad defence and gets to a long ball over the top. He attempts to lob the keeper but ends up sending his effort over the bar.
9 - CHHETRI SCORES!
2021-01-28T14:10:37Z
Hyderabad 0-1 BengaluruCleiton Silva delivers a terrific free-kick into the box from the left flank and Sunil Chhetri jumps the highest amid a crowd of defenders and glances a header into the net!
7 - Early sub
2021-01-28T14:08:22Z
Full-back Parag Srivas replaces the injured Juanan for the Blues. Rahul Bheke slots in at centre-back to partner Fran Gonzalez.
5 - Bad news for Bengaluru
2021-01-28T14:06:47Z
Big blow for Bengaluru as Juanan goes down clutching his hamstring following a run at the Hyderabad defence from the centre of the pitch.
KICK OFF!
2021-01-28T14:03:44Z
Hyderabad 0-0 BengaluruThe last time Bengaluru met Hyderabad in the ISL, the game ended as a goalless draw. Let's hope we see more action tonight! It's KICK OFF!
Draw-meisters Hyderabad?
2021-01-28T13:51:09Z
Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez recently said that it is very difficult to win games at this point in the season. Hyderabad have registered draws in their last three matches but need a win today if they are to stay at the fourth spot, as they are now level on (18) points with NorthEast United.
TEAM NEWS
2021-01-28T13:36:02Z
Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Let's go! 🍚#ISL #HFCBFC pic.twitter.com/DMJUch4d94— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 28, 2021
Big game for Bengaluru
2021-01-28T13:34:49Z
Bengaluru are winless in seven matches and will be desperate to clinch three points tonight against Hyderabad who are fourth on the table. Naushad Moosa has not been able to steer the team towards the playoffs since taking over from Carles Cuadrat. Can they end their run tonight against a talented Hyderabad side?