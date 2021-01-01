Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United LIVE: Highlanders hold the Nizams to goalless draw

Full-time
2021-02-07T15:53:18Z
NorthEast United hold Hyderabad FC to a goalless draw in the ISL encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.
Hyderabad FC controlled the possession well but failed to make the most of their chances. The Highlanders, on the contrary, had half-chances but failed to find the back of the net.
The result saw NorthEast United at the fourth spot while the Nizams are third in the points table.
92' - Brilliant save from Kattimani
2021-02-07T15:52:06Z
Kattimani saves the day for Hyderabad FC? Brilliant through ball for Gallego as Machado chases it with his pace and goes one on one with the keeper but Kattimani charges forward to hold the ball
86' - Poor from Alberg
2021-02-07T15:46:19Z
Poor from Alberg as he takes a free-kick from the edge off the box but skies it way above the far post.
84' - Set-piece for NorthEast United
2021-02-07T15:43:05Z
Gallego whirls in a brilliant ball from the right flank as Lambot gets a clear header but the ball goes just past the the near corner
81' - Brilliant inter-play from Hyderbad FC
2021-02-07T15:39:13Z
Brilliant interplay from Hyderabad FC on the right flank as Ashish Rai gets the ball back and then tumbles while crossing it as he takes a nudge of the Highlanders' defender
70' - Brilliant from Suhair
2021-02-07T15:29:59Z
Brilliant play from Suhair on the right flank as he gets the better off Akash Mishra to deliver a cross but it is cleared off by the Hyderabad defense
65' - Substitution for NorthEast United
2021-02-07T15:24:17Z
Ninthoi OFF, Suhair ON. Sylla OFF, Deshorn Brown ON
62' - Substitution for Hyderabad FC
2021-02-07T15:21:46Z
Yasir OFF, Liston Colaco ON. Sandaza OFF, Alberg ON
56' - Free-kick for Hyderabad FC
2021-02-07T15:15:53Z
Joao Victor and Halicharan on the ball but the former takes it as it takes a nudge off the wall and Subhasish Roy collects it with ease
47' - Akash Mishra delivers a cross
2021-02-07T15:06:52Z
Sastre passes the ball to Mishra on the left flank as he then crosses the ball to find Santana in front of the goal but he fails to keep control as the NorthEast United defenders clear off the danger
Second-half gets underway
2021-02-07T15:03:52Z
NorthEast United get the ball rolling in the second half
Half-time
2021-02-07T14:48:26Z
It remains goalless at half-time despite Hyderabad FC dominating the possession and NorthEast United creating plenty of half chances
43' - Corner for NorthEast United
2021-02-07T14:44:49Z
Ninthoi goes one on one with Akash Mishra on the right flank but his cross comes off the Hyderabad FC defender's boot as the Highlanders win a corner. But it is poorly taken as Hyderabad FC clear off the danger
33' - Great run from Lambot
2021-02-07T14:35:21Z
Great run from Lambot down the right flank as he exchanges passes and gets the ball on return to cross the ball but it hits the side netting
28' - Yasir fails to control the ball inside the box
2021-02-07T14:30:31Z
Asish Rai plays a lob from the right flank to find Yasir inside the box but he fails to control the ball as it goes out for goal kick. COOLING BREAK taken as the players revitalize
23' - Brilliant play from NorthEast
2021-02-07T14:24:44Z
Machado delivers a brilliant cross with two men waiting inside the box but Mishra heads it away as Apuia steams in to hit the ball but Kattimani saves it.
19 - Yellow card for Sandaza
2021-02-07T14:20:38Z
Cheeky from Sandaza as he goes aerial to win the ball but catches Lambot with his elbow
14' - Free-kick for NorthEast United
2021-02-07T14:13:30Z
Gallego passes the ball to Machado on the left flank who dribbles the ball in front of the goal as Asish Rai nudges him from behind. Referee spots the challenge and gives away a free-kick in front of the goal but it is kicked way over the crossbar
8' - Fox clears off the danger
2021-02-07T14:09:34Z
Narzary does well to control the ball on the left flank as he crosses the ball inside the box but Dylan Fox is in place to clear off the danger
4' - Great movement from HFC
2021-02-07T14:06:11Z
Great movement from HFC early on. Asish Rai looks to move down the right flank and then cuts his man to take a shot which ends up straight into the gloves off Subhasish Roy
2' - Hyderabad FC looking to find Aridane
2021-02-07T14:03:56Z
Hyderabad FC building up a patient game. Keeping the ball in their own half before the defender plays a long ball to Santana but its a bit too heavy as NorthEast United will clear off the danger
Kick-Off!
2021-02-07T14:01:13Z
Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling
NorthEast United XI
2021-02-07T13:22:51Z
Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Nim Dorjee, Benjamin Lambot, Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei.
Hyderabad FC XI
2021-02-07T13:22:30Z
Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza.
Hyderabad vs NorthEast United
2021-02-07T06:33:25Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the second match of the day as Hyderabad take on NorthEast United at the Tilak Maidan