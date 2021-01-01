Live Blog

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United LIVE: Highlanders hold the Nizams to goalless draw

Hyderabad FC dominated possession but failed to make the most of it against NorthEast United

Full-time

2021-02-07T15:53:18Z

NorthEast United hold Hyderabad FC to a goalless draw in the ISL encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. 

Hyderabad FC controlled the possession well but failed to make the most of their chances. The Highlanders, on the contrary, had half-chances but failed to find the back of the net. 

The result saw NorthEast United at the fourth spot while the Nizams are third in the points table. 

92' - Brilliant save from Kattimani

2021-02-07T15:52:06Z

Kattimani saves the day for Hyderabad FC? Brilliant through ball for Gallego as Machado chases it with his pace and goes one on one with the keeper but Kattimani charges forward to hold the ball 

86' - Poor from Alberg

2021-02-07T15:46:19Z

Poor from Alberg as he takes a free-kick from the edge off the box but skies it way above the far post. 

84' - Set-piece for NorthEast United

2021-02-07T15:43:05Z

Gallego whirls in a brilliant ball from the right flank as Lambot gets a clear header but the ball goes just past the the near corner 

81' - Brilliant inter-play from Hyderbad FC

2021-02-07T15:39:13Z

Brilliant interplay from Hyderabad FC on the right flank as Ashish Rai gets the ball back and then tumbles while crossing it as he takes a nudge of the Highlanders' defender

70' - Brilliant from Suhair

2021-02-07T15:29:59Z

Brilliant play from Suhair on the right flank as he gets the better off Akash Mishra to deliver a cross but it is cleared off by the Hyderabad defense 

65' - Substitution for NorthEast United

2021-02-07T15:24:17Z

Ninthoi OFF, Suhair ON. Sylla OFF, Deshorn Brown ON

62' - Substitution for Hyderabad FC

2021-02-07T15:21:46Z

Yasir OFF, Liston Colaco ON. Sandaza OFF, Alberg ON

56' - Free-kick for Hyderabad FC

2021-02-07T15:15:53Z

Joao Victor and Halicharan on the ball but the former takes it as it takes a nudge off the wall and Subhasish Roy collects it with ease

47' - Akash Mishra delivers a cross

2021-02-07T15:06:52Z

Sastre passes the ball to Mishra on the left flank as he then crosses the ball to find Santana in front of the goal but he fails to keep control as the NorthEast United defenders clear off the danger 

Second-half gets underway

2021-02-07T15:03:52Z

NorthEast United get the ball rolling in the second half 

Half-time

2021-02-07T14:48:26Z

It remains goalless at half-time despite Hyderabad FC dominating the possession and NorthEast United creating plenty of half chances 

43' - Corner for NorthEast United

2021-02-07T14:44:49Z

Ninthoi goes one on one with Akash Mishra on the right flank but his cross comes off the Hyderabad FC defender's boot as the Highlanders win a corner. But it is poorly taken as Hyderabad FC clear off the danger 

33' - Great run from Lambot

2021-02-07T14:35:21Z

Great run from Lambot down the right flank as he exchanges passes and gets the ball on return to cross the ball but it hits the side netting 

28' - Yasir fails to control the ball inside the box

2021-02-07T14:30:31Z

Asish Rai plays a lob from the right flank to find Yasir inside the box but he fails to control the ball as it goes out for goal kick. COOLING BREAK taken as the players revitalize 

23' - Brilliant play from NorthEast

2021-02-07T14:24:44Z

Machado delivers a brilliant cross with two men waiting inside the box but Mishra heads it away as Apuia steams in to hit the ball but Kattimani saves it. 

19 - Yellow card for Sandaza

2021-02-07T14:20:38Z

Cheeky from Sandaza as he goes aerial to win the ball but catches Lambot with his elbow 

14' - Free-kick for NorthEast United

2021-02-07T14:13:30Z

Gallego passes the ball to Machado on the left flank who dribbles the ball in front of the goal as Asish Rai nudges him from behind. Referee spots the challenge and gives away a free-kick in front of the goal but it is kicked way over the crossbar

8' - Fox clears off the danger

2021-02-07T14:09:34Z

Narzary does well to control the ball on the left flank as he crosses the ball inside the box but Dylan Fox is in place to clear off the danger

4' - Great movement from HFC

2021-02-07T14:06:11Z

Great movement from HFC early on. Asish Rai looks to move down the right flank and then cuts his man to take a shot which ends up straight into the gloves off Subhasish Roy

2' - Hyderabad FC looking to find Aridane

2021-02-07T14:03:56Z

Hyderabad FC building up a patient game. Keeping the ball in their own half before the defender plays a long ball to Santana but its a bit too heavy as NorthEast United will clear off the danger

Kick-Off!

2021-02-07T14:01:13Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling

NorthEast United XI

2021-02-07T13:22:51Z

Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Nim Dorjee, Benjamin Lambot, Federico Gallego, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei.

Hyderabad FC XI

2021-02-07T13:22:30Z

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza.

Hyderabad vs NorthEast United

2021-02-07T06:33:25Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the second match of the day as Hyderabad take on NorthEast United at the Tilak Maidan