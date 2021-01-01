Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United LIVE: Highlanders hold the Nizams to goalless draw

NorthEast United hold Hyderabad FC to a goalless draw in the ISL encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC controlled the possession well but failed to make the most of their chances. The Highlanders, on the contrary, had half-chances but failed to find the back of the net.

The result saw NorthEast United at the fourth spot while the Nizams are third in the points table.