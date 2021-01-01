FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City LIVE: Angulo gives the Gaurs the lead

38' GOAL! FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai City
2021-03-05T14:39:50Z
Boumous equalisesAhmed Jahouh takes a quick free-kick in Goa's half and finds Boumous who goes past Edu Bedia. He had lost the ball for some time but it gets ricochet off a Goa player and comes back to him and the Frenchman finds the back of the net with a powerful shot. Game on.
35' Bipin's shot goes wide!
2021-03-05T14:37:59Z
Bipin Singh goes for the goal from distance but the ball goes wide!
34' FC Goa - Substitution
2021-03-05T14:36:36Z
Leander D'Cunha IN Seriton Fernands OUT.
Cooling break!
2021-03-05T14:32:08Z
FC Goa enjoy the lead after the first 30 minutes of the match.
26' Dheeraj denies Ogbeche from scoring
2021-03-05T14:28:13Z
Hugo Boumous sends a through ball for Bartholomew Ogbeche who enters the box and takes a shot on goal but Dheeraj does well to parry the ball out.
23' Ortiz shoots wide!
2021-03-05T14:25:20Z
Ortiz cuts in from the left side and goes for the goal from distance but fails to keep his shot on target.
20' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City
2021-03-05T14:22:17Z
Angulo converts the spot-kickIgor Angulo scores from the penalty to hand his team the lead.
ISL
19' Penalty!
2021-03-05T14:21:26Z
Ortiz brought down inside the boxMandar Rao Dessai clips Jorge Ortiz's feet from the back and brings him down inside the box and this time the penaltyis given.
16' Big shout for penalty!
2021-03-05T14:18:13Z
Alexander Romario goes down inside the box after a challenge from Vignesh and the Goa players appeal for a spot-kick vehemently but denied.
12' Le Fondre fails to find Bipin with a cross
2021-03-05T14:13:40Z
Adam Le Fondre sends a curling cross from the right side of the box but Bipin fails to get behind the cross in time.
5' Amrinder stops Gama's shot
2021-03-05T14:06:20Z
Saviour Gama attempts a shot from inside the box after receiving a pass from Jorge Ortiz but Amrinder does well to parry the ball away.
2' Goa create an early chance
2021-03-05T14:03:32Z
Saviour Gama goes past Ahmed Jahouh and enters the box from the left side before keeping a low cross in the middle but it gets deflected off Mourtada Fall before Raynier clears the ball.
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-05T14:00:40Z
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Mumbai have better H2H record this season
2021-03-05T13:42:58Z
The Islanders have the edge of the Gaurs this season. The two times these times had met in the league stage, Mumbai won once and the second phase fixture was a 3-3 tie.
Three changes in Goa XI
2021-03-05T13:38:10Z
Goa are missing Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera due to suspension and they are replaced by Seriton Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz. The other change is Princeton Rebello in place of Redeem Tlang.
Three changes in Mumbai lineup
2021-03-05T13:36:24Z
Sergio Lobera makes three changes in Mumbai City's winning combination. Hugo Boumous, Vignesh D and Mehtab Singh replace Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij.
Team news!
2021-03-05T13:26:43Z
Here's how FC Goa and Mumbai City are lining up in the first play-offs clash 👇#ISL #FCGMCFC pic.twitter.com/jirqYfTufV— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 5, 2021
FC Goa vs Mumbai City
2021-03-05T12:44:05Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs first-leg clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.