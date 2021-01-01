Live Blog

FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC LIVE: Follow AFC Champions League action in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as the Gaurs make their AFC Champions League debut...

Persepolis off to a flying start

2021-04-14T16:49:37Z

In the first Group E clash between Iran's Persepolis FC got the better of UAE's Al-Wahda. The former champions are off to a flying start to their campaign.

Laurent Blanc on FC Goa

2021-04-14T16:30:24Z

Al-Rayyan manager Laurent Blanc, who had previously managed PSG, spoke about FC Goa before the tie. He said, "Goa is the local team that hosts this group. It will be a difficult match but we can play against any team. I watched the Goa team via video. They are a good team."
Romeo returns

2021-04-14T16:27:23Z

Winger Romeo Fernandes is back in the FC Goa side after a gap of four years. He had last donned a FC Goa shirt in 2016. Fernandes features in the matchday tonight.
Pandita starts!

2021-04-14T16:22:58Z

India international forward Ishan Pandita features in the FC Goa starting lineup for the first time this season. Pandita had earned the tag of a 'super-sub' in his debut season in the ISL. He played as a substitute in 11 matches in the ISL and scored four goals. Now in absence of Igor Angulo, Pandita makes it to the starting lineup for the very first time.
FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC

2021-04-14T16:20:34Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's AFC Champions League clash between debutants FC Goa and Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.