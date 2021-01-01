Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

Both sides are aware of the need to get off to a good start ahead of upcoming clashes with England and Croatia in Group D.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has said: "The Czech Republic give us different problems to England and Croatia. The good thing for me is that no matter who I select, I expect them all to be fantastic for their country. As a manager or a coach, that’s a big thing that you can trust all your players."

His opposite number, Jaroslav Silhavy of the Czech Republic, has added: "We know what to expect – tough one-on-ones, a sturdy opponent with straight-forward counters – and we have to be fully focused for 90 minutes. We are not going to give up our attacking style, though you cannot expect us to apply high press for all 90 minutes. But [we want a] tactically good performance worthy of three points."