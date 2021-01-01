Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

Having arrived at this summer's rearranged jamboree as something of an outside bet - in spite of their remarkable record under manager Roberto Mancini - Italy confirmed their status as one of the - if not outright - presumptive favourites from who remains standing with an impressive victory over Belgium.

That the Azzurri were able to turn over the world's number one-ranked side - the pre-tournament favourite and de-facto frontrunner after seeing off incumbent holders Portugal in the last-16 - is a testament to just how they've grown in leaps and bounds over the past few seasons.

The middle of the last decade - following a silver-medal slot at Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine - has been something of a fallow period for the nation, culminating in their absence from Russia 2018 entirely - but now, they appear to be on the cusp of reclaiming their spot atop the world's best sides.