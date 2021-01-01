Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

We would be remiss to not deliver the latest on Denmark's Christian Eriksen today - and it is good news from the Inter playmaker, who is in good spirits as he remains in hospital following his cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The Dane collapsed during his side's 1-0 defeat to Finland in Group B, and had to be resuscitated on the pitch by medical staff, aided by the swift interventions of his team-mates, opponents and referee Anthony Taylor.

But it has been a positive update from the former Tottenham man, delivered earlier today, and you can read about that here.