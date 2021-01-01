Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

Ronaldo breaking records - again
5 - Cristiano Ronaldo today becomes the first player in European Championships history to appear at five different tournaments (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020). Legend. pic.twitter.com/iPWxl0T7sB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2021
Eriksen offers positive update
We would be remiss to not deliver the latest on Denmark's Christian Eriksen today - and it is good news from the Inter playmaker, who is in good spirits as he remains in hospital following his cardiac arrest on Sunday.
The Dane collapsed during his side's 1-0 defeat to Finland in Group B, and had to be resuscitated on the pitch by medical staff, aided by the swift interventions of his team-mates, opponents and referee Anthony Taylor.
But it has been a positive update from the former Tottenham man, delivered earlier today, and you can read about that here.
Team News: Hungary v Portugal
With those previews done however, let's turn our attention to how the teams line up in our first game today.
Cristiano Ronaldo, to no-one's surprise, leads the line for Portugal in Budapest. He marks what is his fifth European Championship - more than any other male player in history.
There's plenty of further talent for the visitors, with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva among them. Hungary are anchored by the RB Leipzig double-act of goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and defender Willi Orban.
#HUN 🆚 #POR— Goal (@goal) June 15, 2021
Time for our first #EURO2020 match of the day 🤩
Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo ALL start for Portugal 👀 pic.twitter.com/chBpCZFAID
Hungary packing in people power
But don't forget the potential whipping boys of Group F - who, above all else, might just have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to the psychological edge of their game.
Hungary enter this tournament among the minnows of the tournament, in no small part because of who they will have to face in their hopes to get out and to the knockout stages.
Yet they'll not only have the roar of a home crowd at their backs; they'll have a capacity one too. Puskas Arena, where Marco Rossi's hosts welcome Fernando Santos's visitors today, is the only ground which will be filled to the brim with supporters - and 61,000 fans will do wonders for their confidence.
Ronaldo poised for last Euro roar?
While Low's international future is comfortably resolved however, the same cannot be said for one of the greatest players of his generation.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Euro 2020 as the incumbent champion, having helped Portugal to victory in Paris five years ago - but the domestic and international scene has been more mixed for him since then.
Another frustrating World Cup shortfall at Russia 2018, a move to Juventus that looks set to reach a frustrated conclusion, and all the while, the superstar is only growing older. He is 36 now - will he be around for another shot in Germany in three years? Or is this the goodbye we just don't know about yet?
Low seeking final high note
...then it may well be the side they succeeded as World Cup holders, looking to send their long-term boss off into the sunset on a high note.
Joachim Low took charge of Germany in 2006, transforming them into the finest side in global football, a status crowned by the triumph of Brazil 2014 - and then partially eviscerated by the group stage exit of Russia 2018, when they were chastened by Mexico and South Korea.
Now, Hansi Flick will replace him at the conclusion of this tournament, and the 61-year-old will undoubtedly leave a stirring legacy to be proud of it - but he won't want the final word to be something of a bum note.
Are Les Bleus the colour?
It's hard to look past Didier Deschamps' side, out to avenge defeat in a home soil final this time around, with the added boon of a second World Cup under the nation's belt.
France were not always the most convincing side in the group stages of Russia 2018 - penalties and own goals aside, they scored just the once - but their knockout form was imperiously freewheeling.
Since then, Kylian Mbappe and company have lost only three times on the international stage in three years. There's a reason why they are among the favourites - but if one side could slip them up...
Grab your big guns...
In the words of the esteemed philosopher and errant Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, hello there.
10 games down, 41 to go - and Euro 2020 has just got to the biggest blockbuster night of them all to finish off the first batch of group stage games.
You could feel the collective intake of breath when the names came out of the hat for Group F in November 2019 - the three last nations to triumph at major tournaments involving European nations, all set to to slug it out in the opening stages of this pan-European tournament.
World Cup holders France. Incumbent European Championship kings Portugal. Deposed global titans Germany. And, the unfortunate runt of the litter, Hungary. It's a neutral's fever-dream of a smackdown - and one that will look to deliver on the promise its big names possess.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
It's day five of Euro 2020 - and we've finally got around to the one many have been waiting for. There may only be two games today - but when it's Group F, you're not going to be shortchanged.
Those ties, in order, live from Budapest and Munich, are a pair that will surely sate the appetite, on what will hopefully be a thrilling evening of international football:
Hungary v Portugal (17:00)
France v Germany (20:00)
(All times BST)