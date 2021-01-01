Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Finland vs Russia, Turkey vs Wales, Italy vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
Rasmus Schueller Finland vs Russia Euro 2020
Goal disallowed!

2021-06-16T13:05:54Z

Joel Pohjanpalo headed home a beautifully flighted Jukka Raitala cross, but has seen the goal chalked off for offside after a VAR review!

Goal for Finland!

2021-06-16T13:04:23Z

Joel Pohjanpalo heads Finland in front after less then two minutes!

Russia start brightly

2021-06-16T13:03:10Z

Russia get straight on the front foot from the off, winning an early corner, but Aleksandr Golovin's delivery is headed clear.

Kick-off

2021-06-16T12:55:57Z

And we're underway after both sets of national anthems! Will we see an early goal in this crucial Group B encounter?

Game time

2021-06-16T12:54:11Z

Almost time for kick-off at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, with both sets of players now in the tunnel.

4000 supporters have packed into the venue as they bid to spur their respective nations onto victory.

Dzyuba Russia's danger man

2021-06-16T12:49:29Z

Finland midfielder Rasmus Schüller has warned his teammates that they must be wary of the threat posed by Russia captain Artem Dzyuba, who has scored 14 goals in his last 16 game at international level.

"There's plenty of individual skill and team chemistry in Russia's team, and obviously they have a very strong and skilled striker in Artem Dzyuba against whom we will have to be extremely careful, defend as a team, as we managed to do against Denmark," said Schüller. 

"We must keep that up to get a good result against Russia. All in all, I trust our chances."

Euro 2020 Top 100 Artem Dzyuba
Finland's goal shy record against Russia

2021-06-16T12:40:02Z

Pukki & Finland begin warming up at Saint Petersburg Stadium

2021-06-16T12:29:59Z

The Norwich talisman will be eyeing his first goal of the tournament against the Russians.
Teemu Pukki Finland vs Russia Euro 2020
Russia aiming to break six match winless run

2021-06-16T12:22:16Z

Russia have not won any of their last six matches in European Championship competition, including four losses and two draws.

Their defeat to Belgium was their third on the bounce, but Stanislav Cherchesov will be aiming to halt that run this afternoon..

Stanislav Cherchesov.jpg
What's been said?

2021-06-16T12:18:16Z

Finland can book their place in the round of 16 with a win against Russia, who need to bounce back from their defeat to Belgium with a final fixture against Denmark on the horizon.

Finland boss Markku Kanerva is hoping his side will be fully focused despite still reeling from the trauma of witnessing Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest before completing their 1-0 victory against Denmark on matchday one.

“Certainly it will remain in our minds, even after the tournament," he has said. "Maybe we will be able to appreciate the (Denmark) win even more.

“But it is not an easy task for all of us to concentrate only on football because there were bigger things than football in play.

“We want to be fully focused for the match against Russia. We’re still on the road.”

His opposite number, Stanislav Cherchesov of Russia, has added: "Finland have just beaten Denmark; they are a tough, organised team. They defend deep and are dangerous on the counter. We'll have to do our best to break them down and avoid giving them chances on the break."

Russia team

2021-06-16T12:05:07Z

Russia make three changes to the side that lost 3-0 to Belgium, including Matvei Safonov in for Anton Shunin in goal..

Starting XI: Safonov; Mario Fernandes, Diveev, Ozdoev, Barinov, Zobnin, Dzhikiya, Miranchuk, Golovin, Dzyuba, Kuzyaev

Finland team

2021-06-16T12:04:44Z

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki leads the line once again for Markku Kanerva's side, while captain Tim Sparv has been replaced by Rasmus Schuller..

Starting XI: Hradecky; Toivio, Arajuuri, O'Shaughnessy, Raitala, Lod, Schuller, Kamara, Uronen, Pohjanpalo, Pukki

Today's fixtures

2021-06-16T12:03:28Z

All of Wednesday's action

⚽️ Finland vs Russia 
⏱  2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia

⚽️ Wales vs Turkey
⏱  5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan

⚽️ Italy vs Switzerland
⏱  8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Here are all of today's games across the world

Welcome to day six of Euro 2020!

2021-06-16T12:01:19Z

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

Today sees the start of the second round of group stage matches, starting with Finland taking on Russia in a Pool B clash at 2pm BST (9am ET).

Group A will then take centre stage as Wales prepare to meet Turkey at 5pm (12pm) before Italy clash with Switzerland at 8pm (3pm).