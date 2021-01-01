Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Speaking of Spain and Italy, both had their own challenges to battle through to get through to the last four yesterday - and if you didn't catch their victories, you missed a couple of cracking quarter-final ties.

La Roja, under Luis Enrique, almost came unstuck again after they were unable to down 10-men Switzerland in Russia, requiring penalties to send them through, in a game charged through with increasing desperation from both sides up front.

The Azzurri however needed only regular time to see off Belgium, the pole-sitters in FIFA's World Rankings, after Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne netted a pair of superb goals in the first half, in a match marked by its open, expansive fluidity - and an apparent brutal tournament-ending injury the superb Leonardo Spinazzola.