Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards will be a happy man after learning that Phil Foden starts against Croatia.

Ahead of the game, Richards told Goal: "Foden has shown this season that he's fearless, nothing fazes him.

"You know what it's like when you’re in a team or within a squad, whether it's a big tournament or not, we tend to just go with the tried and trusted rather than someone who's been in form.

"Just because he's 21, people are worried it’s going to be too much for him, but he's in the best form of his life so just play him.

"You can just see the way he plays, nothing fazes him, just having that freedom to come inside and do what he does so, of course, I would play him."

