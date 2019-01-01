Emiliano Sala missing plane: Cardiff & Nantes await news amid 'genuine concern' for striker

Police update
2019-01-22T10:48:10Z
They have since confirmed that their hunt is ongoing.
Aircraft Search: 10.20am update.— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019
There are currently two helicopters, two planes and one lifeboat searching
Further information as it is available
'No trace' of plane found
2019-01-22T10:47:22Z
Guernsey police reported at 8:30am (GMT) that no trace of the missing plane had been found.
Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning.— Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019
No trace has currently been found
It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people
More info when available
Who was on board the plane?
2019-01-22T10:40:55Z
It is Goal's understanding that the only people on board the plane were Sala and the pilot, although this has not been officially confirmed.
Fears growing over Cardiff striker Sala
2019-01-22T10:28:46Z
Fears are growing over the safety of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.
The plane that the Argentine forward was reportedly travelling in went missing over the English Channel on Monday evening and efforts to locate it have thus far proven fruitless.