East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL match in real time

4' - Machado brought down by Jeje
2021-02-23T14:05:29Z
Machado looking to run down the left flank but Jeje goes shoulder to shoulder with him and nudges to bring him down
2' - East Bengal maintaining possession
2021-02-23T14:03:20Z
East Bengal building up patiently through the left flank and passing the ball back. The Highlanders have maintained a high backline
Kick-off!
2021-02-23T13:58:01Z
East Bengal get the ball rolling at the Fatorda Stadium
NorthEast United XI
2021-02-23T13:16:06Z
Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.
East Bengal XI
2021-02-23T13:15:49Z
Mirshad Michu (GK), Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville (C), Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Bikash Jairu, Haobam Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
East Bengal vs NorthEast United
2021-02-23T13:13:25Z
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United