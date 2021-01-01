Live Blog

East Bengal vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow LIVE action with Goal as East Bengal face league leaders Mumbai City FC...

Mumbai City, East Bengal ISL 7
ISL

Unbeaten streaks!

2021-01-22T13:16:17Z

Both the team teams are on an unbeaten run at the moment in the ISL. While East Bengal have not lost a single game in their last seven outings, Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

Sergio Lobera makes three changes

2021-01-22T13:08:26Z

Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai and Raynier Fernandes is replaced by Mehtab Singh, Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D.

Two changes in EB lineup

2021-01-22T13:06:41Z

Robbie Fowler makes two changes in the East Bengal starting lineup. Bright Enobakhare sits out as Harmanpreet Singh replaces him up front. Matti Steinmann returns to the lineup replacing suspended Ajay Chhetri.

East Bengal vs Mumbai City

2021-01-22T12:46:05Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.