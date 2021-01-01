East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Hyderabad unbeaten in eight matches
2021-02-12T13:08:23Z
The Nizams are on a roll at the moment as they have not lost a single game in their last eight outings but they have just won three out of those eight ties. It is important for them to take the three points to consolidate their place among the top-four teams.
Must-win tie for East Bengal
2021-02-12T13:07:18Z
It is a must-win tie for the Red and Golds if they want to keep their hopes alive for the play-offs. Dropping points will virtually end their top-four aspirations.
Two changes in the Hyderabad XI
2021-02-12T13:06:09Z
Manuel Marquez makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which played a goalless draw in their last match against NorthEast United. Liston Colaco and Joel Chianese replace Mohammed Yasir and Fran Sandaza.
Unchanged EB XI for the first time
2021-02-12T13:05:42Z
For the first time this season, the Red and Golds have retained the same lineup in two consecutive matches.
Team news!
2021-02-12T13:05:25Z
EB unchanged, Chianese stars for HFC
East Bengal 🆚 Hyderabad FC - Team News 👇#ISL #SCEBHFC pic.twitter.com/SBTng0vVVb— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 12, 2021
East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC
2021-02-12T12:36:18Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.