Chennaiyin 1-1 FC Goa LIVE: Igor Angulo equalises from the spot

Chennaiyin face FC Goa in a must-win fixture in the race for the ISL playoffs...

Igor Angulo FC Goa
ISL

28 - Slow and steady

2021-02-13T14:31:34Z

FC Goa have seen more of the ball since taking the lead. There have been plenty of passes between players but nothing that has been threatening to defenders positioned at either ends. 

19 - ANGULO FROM THE SPOT!

2021-02-13T14:19:47Z

Chennaiyin 1-1 FC Goa

Igor Angulo steps up and finds the net in his second attempt to put Goa in the lead. His was asked to retake the spot kick as players entered the box before he struck the ball ut the striker makes no mistake under pressure. 

17 - PENALTY TO GOA!

2021-02-13T14:18:12Z

Noguera releases Jesuraj into plenty of space down the right flank. The winger delivers a good cross into the box which Angulo gets his head to. The header then strikes Sabia's arm and Goa get a penalty! 

13 - JAKUB SCORES!

2021-02-13T14:13:59Z

Chennaiyin 1-0 Goa

Chennaiyin have taken the lead! Jakub gets full credit for this one! He collects Reagan's pass from the right, turns into the box, beats three Goa players inside the box with his footwork (and a bit of luck) and finds the net! 

9 - Wide!

2021-02-13T14:10:34Z

Lanzarote delivers an excellent ball into the box from the right flank after Glan Martins conceded a free-kick in that area. The ball finds Memo at the far post who fails to hit the target. 

7 - Chance!

2021-02-13T14:08:30Z

Jesuraj fires a cross into the box from the right and it falls to Martins at the edge of the box who takes out his opponent in an attempt to get a shot on target. Referee awards a free-kick to Chennaiyin. 

5 - Nice move

2021-02-13T14:05:54Z

Goa work the ball well down the right flank. Angulo gets to it with a run into the box and cuts it back for Bedia whose strike from the edge of the box flies wide. 

2 - CHANCE!

2021-02-13T14:03:58Z

Dheeraj nearly gifts Chennaiyin the opening goal. He kicks a ball straight to Lanzarote who attempts a first-time left-footed strike that goes straight back into the keeper's hands. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-13T13:58:33Z

Chennaiyin 0-0 FC Goa

This fixture has seen most goals scored between two teams (69 goals) in the ISL. Let's go! 

Chances for a draw?

2021-02-13T13:32:54Z

These two teams have faced each other 18 times and there has never been a goalless draw. FC Goa have won nine games while Chennaiyin were the victors on eight occasions and one game ended as a draw. 

Chennaiyin vs FC Goa

2021-02-13T13:29:04Z

No room for errors tonight

Chennaiyin are eighth on the points table with 17 points from 17 games and mathematically in the hunt for a spot in the knockout rounds of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. FC Goa are in a much better position, placed fourth with 23 points and a game in hand over their playoff rivals. 