Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The Marina Machans and the Red and Golds had played out an exciting 2-2 draw the last time they met....

Updated
Matti Steinmann scores for East Bengal vs Chennaiyin
An exciting match on the cards

2021-01-18T13:41:24Z

Both teams will be eyeing three points tonight. A win can take Chennaiyin to the top four on the league table while three points will help East Bengal take a major leap on the league table for the first time this season.

Robbie Fowler makes three changes

2021-01-18T13:16:53Z

The East Bengal lineup sees three changes from their last match. Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri and Surchandra Singh come in place of Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh and Rana Gharami.

One change in Chennaiyin lineup

2021-01-18T13:15:59Z

Csaba Laszlo makes one change in the Chennaiyin lineup which defeated Odisha in their last game. Edwin Vanspaul replaces Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.