Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Villarreal vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Juventus, Barcelona & Bayern also in action

Join us for live commentary coverage of the fifth round of group-stage matches in Europe's premier club competition

Updated
Comments (0)
20211106 Bruno Fernandes
Getty Images

Team news: Villarreal vs Man Utd

2021-11-23T16:36:07.369Z

Bruno Fernandes dropped by interim coach Michael Carrick, while Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-11-23T16:31:11.038Z

Week 5 of the group stage begins

The penultimate round of the Champions League group stage is here!

Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another evening of exciting matches with a lot at stake.