Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

"Sometimes we need to be patient and don’t press all the time," Bruno Fernandes told BT Sport after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Villarreal.

"I always had the feeling we were in the game, when they scored I felt we could turn it around.

"After the goal from Alex the push from the fans was incredible, there were some big saves from David who helped a lot to keep the score 1-1 and at the end strikers had that feeling to score.

"We finished the game with two strikers and when any ball went in the box they would be alive, Edi and Cristiano are always alive. We know they can score in any moment and that is why we put in more crosses.

"It was three amazing points. It is a tight group, nobody expected Sheriff to get six points from two games, who expected that? Nobody.

"You have to expect anything. Modern football has changed a lot, it is not like the past when teams that spend more win every time, no small team that doesn't spend a lot do really well, your focus always has to be high level."