Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

Solskajer: That's what happens at Old Trafford
“That’s what happens here at Old Trafford,” Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BT Sport.
“We threw caution to the wind, and we got lucky. They’re a hard team to play against. When you have Cristiano on the pitch there’s always a chance. Cristiano is so good in front of goal.
“Jesse [Lingard] isn’t happy at not playing more. But he came on and made an impact."
Man Utd hero Ronaldo admits his side rode their luck
"It's my job, yes," Cristiano Ronaldo told BT Sport after scoring a stoppage-time winner vs Villarreal. "It's a very difficult game. Villarreal plays so good. They had many chances, We struggled a little and we knew before the game that we must win the game.
"It was tough. The team was a little nervous in the first half and second half to be honest. We were a little bit lucky as well, which we didn't have last game but we had today.
"Great attitude from our players and the fans push us a lot. This is what we need when the team is not playing well. An important win."
Man Utd fans stay to salute Ronaldo
Sane admits his goal was accidental
Allegri feels he's turning Juve around after Chelsea win
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to Prime Video: "Usually sailors always find the way out when they are in a storm. Tonight was a good match against the European champions.
“Technically we could have played better but we suffered a little and we missed a couple of counterattacks.
"Two games, six points, zero goals conceded so another step towards qualification, a good step forward.”
Tuchel: Chelsea weren't good enough
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to BT Sport: "I think we started not sharp enough. The first 12 to 15 minutes we could have harmed them much more. There was so much space for dangerous balls into the box and ask more questions.
"We struggled to create our own rhythm and intensity because they were so deep and passive. We were lacking runs. We were so good in training yesterday and not good enough, not free enough today. I don't know why.
"I felt we were a bit slow and tired, mentally slow, decision making. That's why it's a strange one to analyse."
Fernandes: The push from the fans was incredible
"Sometimes we need to be patient and don’t press all the time," Bruno Fernandes told BT Sport after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Villarreal.
"I always had the feeling we were in the game, when they scored I felt we could turn it around.
"After the goal from Alex the push from the fans was incredible, there were some big saves from David who helped a lot to keep the score 1-1 and at the end strikers had that feeling to score.
"We finished the game with two strikers and when any ball went in the box they would be alive, Edi and Cristiano are always alive. We know they can score in any moment and that is why we put in more crosses.
"It was three amazing points. It is a tight group, nobody expected Sheriff to get six points from two games, who expected that? Nobody.
"You have to expect anything. Modern football has changed a lot, it is not like the past when teams that spend more win every time, no small team that doesn't spend a lot do really well, your focus always has to be high level."
All he does is win
18 – Robert Lewandowski is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to end on the winning side in 18 consecutive appearances. Winner. #FCBDYN #UCL pic.twitter.com/gB2TJ5DAKL— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 29, 2021
Ronaldo wins it at the death
The Man Utd star scored a winner vs Villarreal in the last minute of stoppage time
Bad times at Barca
2 - Barcelona have lost their first two matches in a UEFA European campaign for only the second time in their entire history, after their two defeats in UEFA Cup first round tie with FC Porto in 1972-73 and suffering elimination. Difficulty. pic.twitter.com/gFFZhmu8gI— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 29, 2021
MD1: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich— Goal (@goal) September 29, 2021
MD2: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Bottom of Champions League Group E. pic.twitter.com/emiAcHt5IE
FULL-TIME IN THE UCL
All six matches have now come to a close. Here are the final scores:
Juventus 1-0 Chelsea
Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal
Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Benfica 3-0 Barcelona
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille
Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
RONALDO WINS IT FOR MAN UTD
GOAL SEVILLA!
The end for Koeman?
…Ronald Koeman’s future doesn’t look good after this terrible performance. Crucial hours/days ahead. Xavi and Roberto Martinez both in Barça board list for days. #FCB pic.twitter.com/dw7y9fk448— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2021
Did Sane mean it?
Barca suffering early in the UCL
Barcelona are now 3-0 down to Benfica.— Goal (@goal) September 29, 2021
They're yet to have a shot on target in the Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/elzJbm4wO1
BENFICA MAKE IT 3-0
Remember the name
19 – Aged 19 years and 254 days Karim Adeyemi is the youngest German player to score a brace in the Champions League, taking over the record from Thomas Müller (20 years 2 days). Diamond. #SALLOSC #UCL pic.twitter.com/Z56pRIYpTP— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 29, 2021
Did Sane mean it??
BENFICA MAKE IT 2-0 OVER BARCA
GOAL BAYERN!
Telles with a scorcher!
The left-back with a fantastic volley vs Villarreal
GOAL LILLE!
GOAL MAN UTD!!
Chiesa makes history with early second-half goal
45:10 - Federico Chiesa has given Juventus the lead just 10 seconds into the second half against Chelsea, the earliest second half goal Opta have on record in a Champions League match (since 2003-04). Sleeping. pic.twitter.com/Gdbalsift5— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
GOAL SALZBURG!
HUGE let-off for Ter Stegen
GOAL VILLARREAL!
GOAL WOLFSBURG!
Chiesa's goal after 11 seconds
GOAL JUVENTUS!
Bonucci reaches 450 games for Juve
450 - Leonardo Bonucci plays tonight against Chelsea his 450th game for Juventus in all competitions. Paladin.#UCL #JuventusChelsea pic.twitter.com/N1bWgjfp9z— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) September 29, 2021
HALF-TIME IN THE UCL
It's now half-time in all six matches across Europe. Here are the scores:
Juventus 0-0 Chelsea
Man Utd 0-0 Villarreal
Bayern Munich 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Benfica 1-0 Barcelona
Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Lille
Wolfsburg 0-0 Sevilla
Reminder: It's only been one and a half games!
4 - Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi is the second player to win four penalties in a Champions League season since Opta analyses it (2003/04) after Arjen Robben with Bayern Munchen in 2013/14 (also 4). Litigious. #RBSLOSC pic.twitter.com/HMKMRU0Q1Z— OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 29, 2021
Robert Lewandowski: very good at football
119 - Robert Lewandowski has scored 119 goals in his last 100 matches for Bayern Munich, while he has scored six more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in all competitions in 2021 (41). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/pfngZsQ0Yw— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Pique hauled off after just 33 minutes
GOAL RED BULL SALZBURG
Chelsea controlling the ball but still 0-0 at Juve
77.7% possession from Chelsea away at Juventus so far. 🤯— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 29, 2021
Chiesa showing possession isn't everything, great drive and shot. #CFC #UCL
GOAL BAYERN!
Robert Lewandowski makes it 2-0 for Bayern over Dynamo Kyiv, taking advantage of a turnover in midfield. His second goal of the night.
Villarreal attacking on Dalot's side
Two really big saves by De Gea in the opening 17 minutes. Danjuma causing #MUFC big problems down their right. United yet to register a shot on target. 0-0— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) September 29, 2021
Benfica's early goal
Barca denied
Luuk de Jong looked to have the equaliser for Barca but his shot destined for an open net was blocked by sliding Benfica defender Lucas Veríssimo. Incredible work from the Brazilian to deny a sure goal.
De Gea in action early
Arnaut Danjuma has forced two early saves from David de Gea as Villarreal look to take the lead at Old Trafford. Man Utd have lost two straight home matches and a third would be a major blow to their European hopes after they lost their opener at Young Boys.
GOAL BAYERN!
Penalty for Bayern!
Serhiy Sydorchuk looks to have blocked a cross with his arm and the German champions have a chance to take an early lead against Dynamo Kyiv.
GOAL BENFICA!
KICK-OFF!
We are underway across Europe! A reminder of the six matches that have just kicked off:
Juventus vs Chelsea
Man Utd vs Villarreal
Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv
Benfica vs Barcelona
Red Bull Salzburg vs Lille
Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
Finally! An Italian scores in the UCL for Atalanta
A wild stat from Opta: Matteo Pessina became the first ever Italian to score for Atalanta in the Champions League, with what was their 31st goal in the competition.
Chelsea aiming to change their luck in Italy
4 - Chelsea have lost each of their last four away games against Italian opposition in the UEFA Champions League, with each defeat coming against a different side – Inter in 2009-10, Napoli in 2011-12, Juventus in 2012-13 and Roma in 2017-18. Warning. pic.twitter.com/qTTbyOxCxQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Pogba sporting a fresh look
Full-time in early KOs
Wolfsburg-Sevilla lineups
Wolfsburg: Casteels - Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon - Guilavogui, Arnold, R. Steffen, Lukebakio, R. Baku - Weghorst.
Sevilla: Bono - Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuna - Fernando, Jordan, Gomez - Suso, Rafa Mir, Ocampos
Bayern Munich-Dynamo Kyiv lineups
Bayern: Neuer - Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski
Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk, De Pena, Andrievskyi, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Harmash
Another record for Ronaldo
178 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 178th UEFA Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition's history. Domain. pic.twitter.com/DsUn6iHIed— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Man Utd-Villarreal lineups
Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer
Benfica-Barcelona lineups
Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.
Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.
Chelsea-Juventus lineups
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz