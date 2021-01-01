Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Cristiano Ronaldo, Man Utd vs Villarreal, Champions League 2021-22
Solskajer: That's what happens at Old Trafford

2021-09-29T21:47:34Z

“That’s what happens here at Old Trafford,” Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“We threw caution to the wind, and we got lucky. They’re a hard team to play against. When you have Cristiano on the pitch there’s always a chance. Cristiano is so good in front of goal.

“Jesse [Lingard] isn’t happy at not playing more. But he came on and made an impact."

Man Utd hero Ronaldo admits his side rode their luck

2021-09-29T21:46:13Z

"It's my job, yes," Cristiano Ronaldo told BT Sport after scoring a stoppage-time winner vs Villarreal. "It's a very difficult game. Villarreal plays so good. They had many chances, We struggled a little and we knew before the game that we must win the game.

"It was tough. The team was a little nervous in the first half and second half to be honest. We were a little bit lucky as well, which we didn't have last game but we had today.

"Great attitude from our players and the fans push us a lot. This is what we need when the team is not playing well. An important win."

Man Utd fans stay to salute Ronaldo

2021-09-29T21:42:42Z

Sane admits his goal was accidental

2021-09-29T21:29:37Z

Speaking to DAZN, the Bayern star said of his goal from the left flank against Dynamo Kyiv: "It was not my intention. I wanted to cross the ball. Fortunately, my technique isn't that good!"

Allegri feels he's turning Juve around after Chelsea win

2021-09-29T21:27:00Z

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to Prime Video: "Usually sailors always find the way out when they are in a storm. Tonight was a good match against the European champions.

“Technically we could have played better but we suffered a little and we missed a couple of counterattacks.

"Two games, six points, zero goals conceded so another step towards qualification, a good step forward.”

Tuchel: Chelsea weren't good enough

2021-09-29T21:24:05Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to BT Sport: "I think we started not sharp enough. The first 12 to 15 minutes we could have harmed them much more. There was so much space for dangerous balls into the box and ask more questions.

"We struggled to create our own rhythm and intensity because they were so deep and passive. We were lacking runs. We were so good in training yesterday and not good enough, not free enough today. I don't know why.

"I felt we were a bit slow and tired, mentally slow, decision making. That's why it's a strange one to analyse."

Fernandes: The push from the fans was incredible

2021-09-29T21:20:38Z

"Sometimes we need to be patient and don’t press all the time," Bruno Fernandes told BT Sport after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Villarreal.

"I always had the feeling we were in the game, when they scored I felt we could turn it around.

"After the goal from Alex the push from the fans was incredible, there were some big saves from David who helped a lot to keep the score 1-1 and at the end strikers had that feeling to score.

"We finished the game with two strikers and when any ball went in the box they would be alive, Edi and Cristiano are always alive. We know they can score in any moment and that is why we put in more crosses.

"It was three amazing points. It is a tight group, nobody expected Sheriff to get six points from two games, who expected that? Nobody.

"You have to expect anything. Modern football has changed a lot, it is not like the past when teams that spend more win every time, no small team that doesn't spend a lot do really well, your focus always has to be high level."

All he does is win

2021-09-29T21:11:24Z

Ronaldo wins it at the death

2021-09-29T21:02:16Z

The Man Utd star scored a winner vs Villarreal in the last minute of stoppage time

Bad times at Barca

2021-09-29T20:59:19Z

FULL-TIME IN THE UCL

2021-09-29T20:54:06Z

All six matches have now come to a close. Here are the final scores:

Juventus 1-0 Chelsea

Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica 3-0 Barcelona 

Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Lille

Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

RONALDO WINS IT FOR MAN UTD

2021-09-29T20:51:54Z

GOAL MANCHESTER UNITED!! And who else but Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portugal star finishes from close range in the final minute of stoppage time to give United a 2-1 lead over Villarreal. Scenes at Old Trafford!

GOAL SEVILLA!

2021-09-29T20:46:23Z

Ivan Rakitic scores from the spot to equalise late at Wolfsburg. Big goal for the Liga side. 

The end for Koeman?

2021-09-29T20:44:47Z

Barca suffering early in the UCL

2021-09-29T20:39:15Z

BENFICA MAKE IT 3-0

2021-09-29T20:35:33Z

Barcelona's night has gone from bad to worse! Darwin Nunez scores from the spot after Sergino Dest was whistled for a handball in the box. Ronald Koeman's misery is being compounded in Portugal tonight. 

Remember the name

2021-09-29T20:32:37Z

Did Sane mean it??

2021-09-29T20:29:41Z

Leroy Sane makes it 4-0 over Dynamo Kyiv with a screamer from the left flank. Was it a cross or a shot? He may be the only one to ever know for sure.

BENFICA MAKE IT 2-0 OVER BARCA

2021-09-29T20:27:05Z

Rafa Silva doubles the Portuguese side's lead with a rebound goal after Joao Mario's initial shot was saved. The Catalans are now in real trouble with just over 20 minutes to play.

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-09-29T20:24:46Z

Serge Gnabry finishes a Bayern break with a fantastic strike into the roof of the net. It's 3-0 over Dynamo Kyiv and all three points are now secure. 

GOAL LILLE!

2021-09-29T20:22:47Z

The Ligue 1 champions have pulled one back at Red Bull Salzburg, courtesy of Burak Yilmaz. The Turkish striker makes it 2-1 with a free-kick that goalkeeper Philipp Kohn should have done much better with.

GOAL MAN UTD!!

2021-09-29T20:18:11Z

Huge goal for the Red Devils and it's an unlikely source, Alex Telles, who gets the equaliser vs Villarreal. The left-back with a scorching volley from the top of the box after a lofted delivery from a Bruno Fernandes free-kick. What a way to score your first United goal!

Chiesa makes history with early second-half goal

2021-09-29T20:15:53Z

GOAL SALZBURG!

2021-09-29T20:14:36Z

Once again Karim Adeyemi scores from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-0 lead over Lille at home.

HUGE let-off for Ter Stegen

2021-09-29T20:12:28Z

Incredible moment as Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen comes WAY off his line and gets nowhere near the ball. Darwin Nunez has a chance for his second goal of the game but the Benfica No.9 hits the post from 40 yards out. 

 

GOAL VILLARREAL!

2021-09-29T20:10:06Z

It's a goal that's been coming at Old Trafford, as Paco Alcacer gives his side a 1-0 lead over Man Utd. Arnaut Danjuma again causes problems down the left flank and his cross is slid home from close range by Alcacer. Pressure really mounting on the Red Devils now. 

GOAL WOLFSBURG!

2021-09-29T20:07:49Z

The Bundesliga outfit have a 1-0 lead at home over Sevilla, with Renato Steffen firing home from close range. 

GOAL JUVENTUS!

2021-09-29T19:59:33Z

Within 15 seconds of the second-half kick-off, Federico Chiesa gives Juventus a 1-0 lead over Chelsea! Great finish at the near post over Edouard Mendy and into the roof of the net. What a start to the half!

HALF-TIME IN THE UCL

2021-09-29T19:47:04Z

It's now half-time in all six matches across Europe. Here are the scores:

Juventus 0-0 Chelsea

Man Utd 0-0 Villarreal

Bayern Munich 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica 1-0 Barcelona 

Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Lille

Wolfsburg 0-0 Sevilla

Reminder: It's only been one and a half games!

2021-09-29T19:42:57Z

Robert Lewandowski: very good at football

2021-09-29T19:38:15Z

Pique hauled off after just 33 minutes

2021-09-29T19:34:03Z

Eye-opening sub from Barcelona, with Ronald Koeman taking Gerard Pique out after just 33 minutes and replacing him with Gavi, a midfielder. Koeman changing Barca's shape and also removing Pique, who was on a yellow and looked at risk of being sent off. Benfica leading 1-0.

GOAL RED BULL SALZBURG

2021-09-29T19:30:17Z

The Austrian side take a 1-0 lead over Lille. After a VAR check the referee determines Sven Botman fouled Karim Adeyemi, who buries the ensuing spot-kick.

Chelsea controlling the ball but still 0-0 at Juve

2021-09-29T19:27:35Z

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-09-29T19:25:42Z

Robert Lewandowski makes it 2-0 for Bayern over Dynamo Kyiv, taking advantage of a turnover in midfield. His second goal of the night. 

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Champions League 2020-21
Getty

Villarreal attacking on Dalot's side

2021-09-29T19:21:27Z

Barca denied

2021-09-29T19:14:20Z

Luuk de Jong looked to have the equaliser for Barca but his shot destined for an open net was blocked by sliding Benfica defender Lucas Veríssimo. Incredible work from the Brazilian to deny a sure goal. 

De Gea in action early

2021-09-29T19:12:20Z

Arnaut Danjuma has forced two early saves from David de Gea as Villarreal look to take the lead at Old Trafford. Man Utd have lost two straight home matches and a third would be a major blow to their European hopes after they lost their opener at Young Boys.

GOAL BAYERN!

2021-09-29T19:09:57Z

Robert Lewandowski gives Bayern a 1-0 lead from the spot in the 12th minute. It could be a long old night for the Ukraine outfit. 

Penalty for Bayern!

2021-09-29T19:05:46Z

Serhiy Sydorchuk looks to have blocked a cross with his arm and the German champions have a chance to take an early lead against Dynamo Kyiv.

GOAL BENFICA!

2021-09-29T19:01:14Z

The first goal of the day goes to Benfica's Darwin Nunez against Barcelona. The Uruguayan cuts in from the left and fires an excellent finish to the near post.

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-29T18:58:14Z

We are underway across Europe! A reminder of the six matches that have just kicked off:

Juventus vs Chelsea

Man Utd vs Villarreal

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica vs Barcelona 

Red Bull Salzburg vs Lille

Wolfsburg vs Sevilla

Finally! An Italian scores in the UCL for Atalanta

2021-09-29T18:49:18Z

A wild stat from Opta: Matteo Pessina became the first ever Italian to score for Atalanta in the Champions League, with what was their 31st goal in the competition.

Pessina Atalanta Young Boys
Getty

Chelsea aiming to change their luck in Italy

2021-09-29T18:45:56Z

Full-time in early KOs

2021-09-29T18:35:36Z

Atalanta have defeated Young Boys 1-0 at home, while Zenit cruised past Malmo with a 4-0 victory. 

Wolfsburg-Sevilla lineups

2021-09-29T18:32:53Z

Wolfsburg: Casteels - Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon - Guilavogui, Arnold, R. Steffen, Lukebakio, R. Baku - Weghorst.

Sevilla: Bono - Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuna - Fernando, Jordan, Gomez - Suso, Rafa Mir, Ocampos

Bayern Munich-Dynamo Kyiv lineups

2021-09-29T18:28:58Z

Bayern: Neuer - Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski

Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk, De Pena, Andrievskyi, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Harmash

Another record for Ronaldo

2021-09-29T18:24:05Z

Man Utd-Villarreal lineups

2021-09-29T18:20:00Z

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer

Benfica-Barcelona lineups

2021-09-29T18:16:21Z

Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.

Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.

Chelsea-Juventus lineups

2021-09-29T18:13:18Z

Juventus: Szczesny, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz

GOAL: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

2021-09-29T18:07:20Z

The Serie A side take the lead after 68 minutes, with Duvan Zapata keeping the ball in before crossing for Matteo Pessina, who makes it 1-0 with a close-range finish.

Early UCL kick-offs

2021-09-29T18:03:14Z

Let's not forget that we do have two matches with about 25 minutes remaining: Atalanta are drawing Young Boys 0-0, while Zenit hold a 2-0 lead over Malmo.

Welcome to Goal's UCL blog

2021-09-29T18:00:10Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of tonight's Champions League matches! We've got some big teams in action, including a high-profile matchup between Juventus and Chelsea, with Man Utd, Barca and Bayern among the other clubs playing this evening. 