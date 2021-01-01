Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

(Joao Cancelo)

The breakthrough comes for Manchester City in Belgium - and it is a sublime ball from Phil Foden, absolutely sublime!

The England man looks up and sweeps a long ball over the heads of the defence from halfway. Joao Cancelo is there to meet it on the edge of the box and he controls it off his chest with aplomb.

The finish is tucked between Simon Mignolet's legs and he wheels away in celebration. Champion stuff.