Champions League LIVE: Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona, Malmo vs Chelsea, Atalanta vs Manchester United and all the action

That's all, folks!
Thanks for sticking with us through all the coverage (and the madness) tonight, and we'll be back tomorrow for even more action from day two of the Champions League.
See you then!
FT in the Champions League
The second batch of games in the Champions League this evening have all wrapped now, and here are the final scores: Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd, Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys, Bayern 5-2 Benfica, Sevilla 1-2 Lille, Juventus 4-2 Zenit.
Bayern have joined Juventus in the last 16 after their 5-2 thrashing of Benfica, where Robert Lewandowski (of course) scored a hat-trick. Man is unstoppable.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo saves the day for Man Utd yet again.
GOAL!!! Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd
(Cristiano Ronaldo)He's done it again! CR7 scores in stoppage time to equalise yet again against Atalanta at the death. It's a superb and important goal for the Red Devils – he surely loves this competition. What a strike, what technique.
Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United AGAIN! 👑 pic.twitter.com/aRrJk68TqG— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
WATCH: Ansu Fati's rocket for Barcelona
(UK only)
Ansu Fati with a thunderbolt for Barcelona! ⚡— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021
Barcelona's number ten comes up with a moment of magic... sounds familiar! 🪄#UCL pic.twitter.com/dNay1RBfOx
Juventus progress to the last-16
GOAL!!! Juventus 4-2 Zenit
(Sardar Azmoun)Zenit get a goal back through Sardar Azmoun, but it'll be a consolation goal.
😵💫
Robert Lewandowski has now scored as many CL goals as Tottenham but has one more CL title— Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) November 2, 2021
GOAL!! Bayern 5-2 Benfica
(Robert Lewandowski)Hat-trick for Robert Lewandowski. Is it even worth updating the scoreline whenever he's on the pitch??? He's just going to score bags of goals regardless! Hand him the Ballon d'Or already!
HAT-TRICK FOR ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XZUkltns7N— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
GOAL!!! Juventus 4-1 Zenit
(Alvaro Morata)Alvaro Morata finally gets his goal, and Juventus look sure to have booked their spot in the round of 16. They're four goals up now, and it's most likely game over.
🔥
2010 - Atalanta’s Duván Zapata is the first player to score and assist for an Italian side against Man Utd in a UEFA Champions League game since Ronaldinho with Milan in February 2010. Rewind. #ATAMUN pic.twitter.com/fY7s6lgUT0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2021
GOAL!!! Bayern 4-2 Benfica
(Darwin Nunez)Benfica have scored yet another! That's a terrible goal to concede for Bayern, who make a defensive mess of it all. Benfica did well to go forward and slot in the goal to punish Bayern, and their lead has now been halved yet again.
GOAL!! Juventus 3-1 Zenit
(Federico Chiesa)BOOM! Juventus get their third after a fantastic run and goal from Federico Chiesa, running almost half the length of the pitch in a solo effort before slotting it into the bottom-right corner. It's a golazo indeed!
GOAL! Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona
(Ansu Fati)Barcelona finally take the lead through Ansu Fati! The Blaugrana wonderkid slots in a fine goal with so much pace and power that it looked as if it was going to burst through the net. Take a bow!
👀
Duvan Zapata has Manchester United in all sorts of trouble 👀 pic.twitter.com/KkvbuM0ZoN— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 4-1 Benfica
(Robert Lewandowski)Can we just give the Ballon d'Or to Robert Lewandowski already? An assist by Leroy Sane, and it's Lewy with the chip and his second of the evening!
GOAL GIVEN! Atalanta 2-1 Man Utd
(Duvan Zapata)Duvan Zapata's goal stands! Atalanta do have a lead against Man Utd, and the entire stadium is bouncing! What a goal that was, and what a goal to score against the Red Devils! It's completely awful defending by Man Utd, with Harry Maguire being rinsed as Zapata overtakes him. This is huge.
OFFSIDE! Atalanta 1-1 Man Utd
GOAL! Juventus 2-1 Zenit
(Paulo Dybala)This time it goes in! Paulo Dybala slots in a penalty with his second try after he was asked to re-take it, and Juventus regain their lead against Zenit.
WATCH: Ronaldo equalises for Man Utd with a stunner
(UK only)
Ronaldo to the rescue once again! 🦸♂️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021
That is a sublime move by Man Utd!
The assist from Bruno Fernandes is top drawer 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8IoOZaydNa
GOAL! Bayern 3-1 Benfica
(Leroy Sane)And there we go! Bayern have their third goal and it's scored by Leroy Sane. Bayern are firmly in the driving seat here.
Siri, turn on the volume...
Pictures you can hear 🔊— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
𝙎𝙄𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐𝙐 pic.twitter.com/GyUCKRIjlB
WATCH: Gnabry scores for Bayern
(UK only)
Lewandowski ➡️ Gnabry— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021
A lethal combination for Bayern...
That flicked finish is just filthy 😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/KU5RC93RWd
⏰ HT in the Champions League
PENALTY MISS! Bayern 2-1 Benfica
GOAL! Atalanta 1-1 Man Utd
(Cristiano Ronaldo)And Man Utd equalise just before the break! That's a devastating goal to concede by Atalanta, with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo having scored. It's 1-1!
It's Robert Lewandowski's world, and we're all living in it 🌎
Robert Lewandowski marks his 100th Champions League appearance with a goal.— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
Obviously 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XyZqkECCot
GOAL! Bayern 2-1 Benfica
Varane coming off injured
Raphael Varane limps off injured for Manchester United, four days before the Manchester derby 😨 pic.twitter.com/mOHiTYU3PC— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 2-0 Benfica
(Serge Gnabry)This could be a rout! Serge Gnabry doubles Bayern's lead after just 31 minutes, and this scoreline could very well grow and grow.
Uh-oh...
14/15 - Man Utd have failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 of their last 15 UEFA Champions League games, with their only shutout during this period coming against RB Leipzig in October 2020 (5-0). Trailing. #ATAMUN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2021
GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Benfica
(Robert Lewandowski)Bayern have taken the lead against Benfica, and guess who scored? Not not Robert Lewandowski, that's who!
WATCH: De Gea blunders Atalanta goal
(UK and US)
Atalanta lead Man Utd! ⚫️🔵— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021
A familiar situation arises for the Red Devils once again!
Just like at Old Trafford in matchday three, there's work for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men to do in Bergamo... pic.twitter.com/QMgI8KpyGa
¡Gooooooooool del Atalanta! 🔥— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) November 2, 2021
David De Gea le adelanta la Navidad a Ilisic y todo el Atalanta con este regalito. ¡Los locales ganan! 😎@Atalanta_BC 1-0 @ManUtd#TuChampions | #UCL | #Atlanta | #ManchesterUnited
🔴 ¡En vivo!
📺 TUDN y @unimas
📲👉 https://t.co/qiqZreKDfg pic.twitter.com/1Z3boHL93g
Miss! Juventus 1-0 Zenit
Offside! Bayern 0-0 Benfica
GOAL! Atalanta 1-0 Man Utd
(Josip Ilicic)Would you look at that! Looks like this evening's match-up between Atalanta and Man Utd is going to be just as interesting as the first, with the Italians taking an early lead against the Red Devils once again! Josip Ilicic's goal was an absolute rocket, and they go forward after just 13 minutes!
12' | Atalanta 1-0 Manchester United pic.twitter.com/LXoqrCIRY2— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Zenit
(Paulo Dybala)And Juventus take the lead! It's Paulo Dybala with a wonderful goal from a corner, the Argentine's shot ricocheting off the ground and into the net! What a goal.
Ole's still at the wheel...
Decent atmosphere inside the Gewiss Stadium. #ATAMUN pic.twitter.com/G3SyH7ZB65— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) November 2, 2021
Can Ronaldo do it again?
If he were to score tonight, Cristiano Ronaldo would make it four consecutive Champions League games with a goal for Man Utd.
The last player to do that? Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Another day, another clean sheet
Since the arrivals of Thomas Tuchel and Eduard Mendy, Chelsea's backline has been near impenetrable.
29 - Since Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea in January, the Blues have kept at least nine more clean sheets in all competitions than any other side in the big five European leagues. Impenetrable. #MALCHE pic.twitter.com/ADqeLukABI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2021
As things stand...
With their win today, Chelsea sit second in Group H, level on nine points with Juventus ahead of the Italian side's clash with Zenit. Malmo, meanwhile are in last with no points through four games.
Wolfsburg, meanwhile, now sit second in their group with five points, two behind RB Salzburg. Sevilla and Lille, who will face off tonight, have three and two points, respectively.
FINAL: Wolfsburg take down Salzburg
A back-and-forth second half, but Wolfsburg have earned all three points.
After the two sides traded goals in the first half, a finish from Lukas Nmecha earned Wolfsburg three much-needed points.
FINAL: Chelsea hold on
Pulisic with a late chance that he puts just wide, but it won't matter as the Blues hold onto the 1-0 win.
Ziyech with the goal on a Hudson-Odoi assist, and it was just enough to seal all three points against Malmo.
A record-break XI for Barca
Barcelona are the first Spanish team EVER to start a Champions League game with three players under the age of 20 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/k2xojM2hR4— Goal (@goal) November 2, 2021
Lineups: Bayern Munich vs Benfica
💫 Unsere #UCL-𝕏𝕀 für #FCBSLB! 💫#packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gIgPggxk1I— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 2, 2021
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) November 2, 2021
💺 Subs: Svilar, Helton, Diogo Gonçalves, Otamendi, Ferro, Weigl, Paulo Bernardo, Gedson, Nemanja, Rafa, Darwin and Gonçalo Ramos#FCBSLB #UCL #WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/OLAqfEThcy
Pulisic and Barkley in
A welcome sight for Chelsea fans, as Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley are in the game.
Making way are Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi, who depart after 74 minutes and a lovely goal between them.
Lineups: Atalanta vs Manchester United
Three changes for Man Utd, with Eric Bailly returning to the defence, Paul Pogba replacing Fred in midfield and Marcus Rashford starting in the attack.
Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, is the main man, and he starts up top after starring against Spurs this past weekend.
👥 Questi i nostri 11!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) November 2, 2021
⚡️ Here's your #StartingXI to face #ManUtd!
Presented by @Plus500#AtalantaManUtd #UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/8YpXnNgAZZ
Presenting your United starting XI to face Atalanta! 🇮🇹#MUFC | #UCL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 2, 2021
Ziyech's first goal since...
With his goal tonight, Ziyech has found the back of the net for the first time since August.
That goal? The opener in Chelsea's eventual shootout win over Villarreal in the UEFA SuperCup.
GOAL WOLFSBURG!
And it's a beauty!
Lukas Nmecha fires the German side into the lead with an incredible finish. After taking it down on his chest, Nmecha rifled one into the back of the net, making it 2-1.
Lineups: Juventus vs Zenit
L'undici bianconero in campo questa sera ⚪️⚫️#ForzaJuve #JuveZenit #JuveUCL pic.twitter.com/nbIJG0QURq— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 2, 2021
📋 Our starting XI to take on @juventusfcen #JUVZEN #UCL pic.twitter.com/0O4WckQFv8— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) November 2, 2021
GOAL CHELSEA!
Ziyech!
An absolutely INCREDIBLE ball from Hudson-Osoi, who should get all the credit for this one. He breaks through on the right-hand size and plays a picture-perfect low cross to Ziyech, who is left with little more than a tap-in on the back post.
That makes it 1-0 Chelsea in the 56th minute.
Second half underway!
Lineups: Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona
Наш склад на матч проти «Барселони»! pic.twitter.com/L7kjeUOeFA— FC Dynamo Kyiv (@DynamoKyiv) November 2, 2021
🚨 BARÇA XI 🚨#DynamoBarça pic.twitter.com/POZgy5GqiX— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 2, 2021
HALFTIME
It's still scoreless in Chelsea's clash with Malmo, although the Blues have controlled the ball for the majority of the first half. That control hasn't produced a goal, though, as the Blues haven't quite found their breakthrough.
There have been two goals in Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg, though, as both teams have scored. An early goal from Baku was canceled out by Wober's stunning free kick, leaving the score level at one apiece
Great chance for Malmo
Nearly a goal for Malmo, who were oh so close to stunning Chelsea just before halftime.
The Blues were nearly caught sleeping on a ball over the top, but the shot is pusehd just wide of Eduard Mendy in goal.
Safe to say Chelsea are in control
Chelsea's, who have kept possession more than any other team in the #UCL group stage so far, are at a cool 72.8% against Malmo so far. #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 2, 2021
GOAL SALZBURG!
A stunning free kick from Wober!
Make it 1-1!
Wober with a lovely free kick to level the score in RB Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg. Been quite a first half in a clash that could go a long way towards deciding Group G.
Maximilian Wober with a great free-kick effort for Salzburg! 🎯— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021
It's end-to-end stuff in Wolfsburg! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/k0ZCtNW7e3
WHAT. A. HIT. MAXIMILIAN WÖBER. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/WChMxbdJdj— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2021
Bright start for Ziyech
Ziyech has been the early star for Chelsea, having been at the centre of several chances.
Still scoreless in Sweden, though, as Chelsea search for their breakthrough.
GOAL WOLFSBURG!
An early goal for the German side, who have taken the lead within four minutes.
Ridle Baku with the goal for Wolfsburg, who will need points today after starting the group stage with two draws and a loss.
WOLFSBURG INSIDE 4 MINUTES 💥 pic.twitter.com/dJ9iDwgEj4— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2021
Kickoff!
A look back
Tonight's clash between Chelsea and Malmo comes just two weeks after the Blues' 4-0 win.
On that day, Andrea Christensen and Kai Havertz each scored, while Jorginho converted twice from the penalty spot in the Stamford Bridge drubbing.
However, the Blues did suffer a big loss that day as Romelu Lukaku was forced out due to injury.
Meanwhile, Salzburg and Wolfsburg are set to face-off following the former's 3-1 win last time out behind a goal from Karim Adeyemi and a brace from Noah Okafor.
Saul's revival: Family reveals dedication behind Chelsea loanee's bid to impress
Chelsea midfielder Saul hasn't had the easiest start to life in the Premier League, but he still believes the club can help him reach his long-term goals.
Goal spoke to some of those closest to the Spanish star, who is set to begin tonight's match on the bench for the Blues.
Pulisic is BACK
A big boost for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic is finally back in the squad.
The USMNT star will start today on the bench, having been out since suffering an injury in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in September.
Look who's back! 😁— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 2, 2021
Hey, @cpulisic_10! 👌#UCL pic.twitter.com/JEOG09buLN
Lineups: Wolfsburg vs RB Salzburg
Out starting 11 to face @RedBullSalzburg! #UCL #WOBSAL #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/vf6VzZYOgS— VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) November 2, 2021
Tonight’s team to play @VfLWolfsburg_EN. #shinebright #WOBSAL #UCL pic.twitter.com/d03U21Y6ZW— FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) November 2, 2021
Lineups: Malmo vs Chelsea
Den himmelsblå startelvan ikväll!— Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) November 2, 2021
▫️ Nanasi kliver in från start
▫️ Colak tillbaka i elvan
▫️ Rieks startar igen pic.twitter.com/yCcq22irub
Your #UCL Chelsea team news! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #MalChe pic.twitter.com/nes6cwHh9k— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 2, 2021
Today's games
Following the early games, there will be six other matches this evening, headlined by some of the world's top teams.
After crushing Tottenham this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United faces a big test against Malmo. Struggling Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to face Dynamo Kiev as they look to move on from the Ronald Koeman era.
Elsewhere, perrenial contenders Bayern Munich take on Benfica, Sevilla faces Lille, Juventus hosts Zenit and Young Boys visit Villarreal.
Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!
The Champions!
We're back with another Champions League day as several of the world's biggest clubs are in action this evening.
It all kicks off in 45 minutes or so as Chelsea takes on Malmo while RB Salzburg faces Wolfsburg in the early matches, but there's a full slate to come this evening as well.
So buckle up and follow along for what should be yet another busy day of football across Europe.