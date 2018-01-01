Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd vs PSG, Liverpool vs Bayern in UCL last 16, UEL to follow

Going back to the last 16 of the Champions League, here are a few points of note (via Opta).

⚽️ Man City have never faced Schalke in the Champions League. Their last meeting was in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup group stage, with Man City winning 2-0 away from home.

⚽️ This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Manchester United and PSG. Man Utd haven't lost against French opposition in European competition since November 2005 (0-1 vs Lille), winning six and drawing two since.

⚽️ Liverpool will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League for the first time ever, with their last match coming in the European Super Cup in August 2001 (won 3-2). Liverpool have lost only one of their last 16 games against German sides in European competition (W10 D5), losing 2-4 vs Bayer Leverkusen in April 2002 in the Champions League.