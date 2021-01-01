Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

Lineups confirmed
Aguero benched, Sterling, Havertz, Werner all start
The teams are IN for the Champions League final 🤩
Soak it up, City fans
Don't forget Frank!
One man who won't be here tonight in the dugout though is Frank Lampard, who paid the price for middling domestic form midway through the campaign.
The club legend, who led them to victory in 2012 - remember, John Terry running on in full kit? - has not been whitewashed from the season's history though by his side, who has been talked up by his former colleagues as crucial to reaching today's final, including youth coach Claude Makelele.
"Frank did a good job and we are in the final because of that also," he's just told UEFA's Matchday Live Radio. "We know this job is very tough. The young players had the possibility to play and got better because he gave them a chance."
When you wish upon a star?
Will Aguero get a legend's send-off?
But if fate is to intervene in tonight's game, it will surely only do so for one man - the magical Sergio Aguero, who departs Manchester City after a decade of success at the Etihad Stadium.
The man already written into club history for his title-winning goal all those years ago added another honour to his name on the final day of the Premier League season, becoming the player with the most goals for a single club in the competition.
But the Argentine famously once said he would not leave them until he had helped them lift the Champions League - and tonight, in his final game in charge, he finally gets his shot.
Climb Every Mount(ain)?
But likely to be fording every stream against him today is the man who could well be lining up alongside him on the opposite side of Harry Kane for the Three Lions this summer, in the shape of Chelsea's own attacking midfielder.
The 22-year-old's stock was always held in high regard by Lampard and Southgate, a stick with which opposition fans have been quick to beat him at points when things have not been going the Blues' way.
But Tuchel's arrival has served up a rehabilitation of his reputation, and now he has emerged as one of the most vital cogs in the domestic and international machine, a genuine gamechanger for both club and country.
The Fantastical Foden
Much has been made of Manchester City's 21-year-old midfielder, a creative dynamo who has drawn comparisons to some of the biggest names to ever grace a football field.
He feels like a surefire bet to be near the heart of Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2020, following a meteoric rise through the ranks over the past few years, but this is comfortably the biggest game of his life.
Earlier this week, Joleon Lescott compared him to England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, a Champions League winner in 2008 - and it isn't hard to see why the comparisons are warrented.
Hellos and goodbyes...
There isn't a stage quite like any other to announce yourself as a superstar in the making - or to bid farewell to a long-term club. (Didier Drogba in 2012, anyone?)
And so it is that several players could truly confirm their place as the faces of the future tonight - and that one man could bring his career down at the club he has given so much for with the prize he promised them well over half-a-decade ago.
If tonight is to be about anyone, then it might as well be Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Sergio Aguero. Two of them are talents who have already arrived, and could be destined for greater things - and one is a player who hopes to sign off on the greatest high.
The Final Countdown is on...
...but Tuchel targets surprise
It's no easy obstacle either. In two games already this term, the German has got the better of his opponent, outfoxing much-changed City sides on both occasions through some inspired skill, technical nous and a bit of luck here and there.
Arriving mid-season to replace club legend Lampard, the former Paris-Saint Germain boss has transformed the fortunes of the Stamford Bridge outfit, securing a vital top-four finish to earn Champions League football next season.
But the heartbreak of an FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City may well have tempered them for the battles ahead tonight - and though Tuchel has prevailed twice against his rival since he landed on the scene, he'll know that something special must be in store to make it three out of three.
Pep expects...
When the City manager arrived in 2016, he came with effectively a single remit for the most cash-rich club in England - to turn them from domestic title contenders into a European juggernaut.
Yet for the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, a two-time winner during his tenure with the Blaugrana, the Champions League has proven a frustrating opponent, a succession of quarter-final exits thwarting his ambitions.
But now, with over £500m ($707m) spent in the pursuit of confirmation of their status as continental kingpins, Guardiola finally sits on the cusp of achieving a third such-crown. Plenty feel it will only confirm his greatness - but there's one more obstacle in his way.
The day has finally come
This Is The Greatest Show?
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)
Fans in the northern hemisphere will tell you that you can keep your Copa Libertadores, or your FIFA Club World Cup. For many, the buck stops here; the biggest game in European club football, a game like no other.
For the second time in three seasons however, it is not the pan-continental jamboree many might hope for. Oh no, this is strictly a one-nation affair - and as it was in 2019, it is England who provides the competitors.
In the blue corner, we've got Manchester City, newly-minted Premier League champions for the third time in Pep Guardiola's reign, looking to add the one major honour in their eyes that eludes them.
And in the blue corner, we've got Chelsea, fourth-place finishers in this season's domestic top-flight, here despite - or more accurately, likely thanks to - their managerial shift from Frank Lampard to Thomas Tuchel.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
So then. This is it. 294 days since San Marino's Tre Fiori and Northern Ireland's Linfield kicked off in a preliminary round double-header in Nyon, the curtain comes down on the 2020-21 Champions League in Porto.
It wasn't meant to be like this. The Covid-19 pandemic was hoped to be retreating into the rearview mirror. Tens of thousands of fans were meant to be descending on Istanbul.
But no matter where we are, it will not change who is there. Portugal will run blue tonight - but will it be the sapphire sky shades of Manchester City? Or will it be the cool cobalt of Chelsea. It's the 2021 Champions League Final from Estadio do Dragao - and you can follow it all right here.