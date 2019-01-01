Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

🚨 10-minute warning!
🤔 Mourinho wants all-English ties
Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that he'd like to see the Premier League teams drawn against each other.
“I would like English teams to play against each other, without any kind of preference,” Mourinho told RT.
“But I would do two matches between English teams, which would mean two teams would be in the semi-finals.
“I think if the draw gives something like Manchester City versus Manchester United, or Tottenham against Liverpool, for example, I think they would be absolutely fantastic matches.”
🔵 'One more step' for Chelsea
Maurizio Sarri is under increasing pressure at Chelsea due to chronic underperformance in the Premier League, but they have shone on the continent.
The Blues breeze past Dynamo Kiev in the last 16, winning 8-0 on aggregate, and, with Champions League qualification via the league appearing unlikely, a Europa League triumph would be just the tonic.
One more step! Quarterfinals, here we go! Come on Chelsea! 💪🏿⚽️ #EuropaLeague #CFC #ComeOnChelsea #W22 #QuarterFinals
⚫️⚪️ Can Ronaldo inspire Juventus?
Cristiano Ronaldo promised he'd "smash" Atletico Madrid and the five-time Champions League winner delivered with a tie-winning hat-trick.
After the game, the former Real Madrid star said "that's why Juventus signed me" and you can be sure they believe they can go all the way.
However, it must be noted that there could be some problems for Juve if Ronaldo is punished for his controversial celebration following the win over Atletico.
Read about whether Ronaldo will be banned for the quarter-finals.
Road to Madrid @championsleague Quarter final draw
🇳🇱 Ajax have arrived!
Ajax earned themselves a few more admirers across the world after they deposed reigning champions Real Madrid.
No team will be too keen to play the Dutch upstarts after that and they are now serious dark horses.
Of course, they already have a rich history in the tournament, with four titles to their name - the most recent of which came in 1995 (and they finished runners up the following year!)
📌 Nyon 🇨🇭
Temperature is rising...🌡#UCLdraw
Temperature is rising...🌡#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/MpuNzyVEPQ
📆 Arsenal could face UEL fixture change
Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final legs could be reversed to accommodate Chelsea if they are draw at home on the same day.
The draw for the last eight of the Europa League takes place on Friday and UEFA has confirmed that if both sides are drawn to play at home in the same week, the order of Arsenal's legs would have to be switched.
UEFA said the decision was made by local authorities, who do not want both London clubs to be playing in the city on the same day.
🛑 Manchester sides cannot play at home on same night
"Manchester City and Manchester United will not be able to play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights, following a decision made by the relevant local authorities," UEFA has said.
"Therefore, should both clubs be drawn at home in the same week, the team having finished lower in the domestic league the previous season – in this case Manchester United – will be reversed in accordance with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee principles.
"Any potential reversal for the semi-finals, for the same reason, would be confirmed after the quarter-finals."
🔴⚪️ Can Arsenal go all the way?
Unai Emery is a Europa League aficionado, having won the trophy three times during his tenure as Sevilla head coach, and he will be aiming to secure another as Arsenal boss.
The Gunners overturned a 3-1 defeat against Rennes in the first leg of their last 16 tie by winning 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium to ensure their place in the hat for today's draw.
Of course, the North London outfit fell at the semi-final stage in last season's tournament, losing out to eventual victors Atletico Madrid.
"I needed a mask which represents me. It's the Black Panther and in Africa, in Gabon, we call the national team the Black Panthers of Gabon... It represents me."
🗣 @Aubameyang7
🗣 @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/HJfJFDVRYx
❌ Barca fans want to avoid Man City
Barcelona are running a series of polls on their official website asking fans who they want and who they don't want in the draw.
At the time of writing, it seems that the Cules definitely want to avoid Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. However they seem to be somewhat torn over coming up against Juventus and that man Cristiano Ronaldo, with 24% saying they'd like to face their old foe and 26% saying they'd like to avoid him.
The team Barca fans are really hoping for though, is Porto.
🗣 Solskjaer: We don't mind who we get
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't care who his side gets in the quarter-final of the Champions League.
"We don't really mind who we play because it's going to be a tough game and if you're going to get to the final and win it, you have to beat everyone anyway," said Solskjaer.
The Red Devils boss is also impressed by the fact that there are SIX Premier League teams remaining across the two UEFA tournaments.
"It says a lot about the quality [of the league]," added the Norwegian.
"And it's not like any of us have had easy teams to play against. Dortmund, Munich and PSG, have been beaten so it's a testament to the Premier League."
🎁 Will it be a happy birthday for Pogba?
Manchester United star Paul Pogba turns 26 today and he will be hoping for a favourable draw from UEFA as his gift, no doubt!
🎁⭐️ @paulpogba ⭐️🎁
Manchester United's star man turns 26 today 🥳🥳🥳#UCL | @ManUtd
Manchester United's star man turns 26 today 🥳🥳🥳#UCL | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/4C9j0SCcXN
⚽️ Which teams are in the Europa League draw?
Premier League, La Liga and Serie A among those represented.
The Europa League draw is likely to get started roughly an hour after the Champions League draw, so around 12 noon GMT (8am ET).
You can check out the teams that are involved in those draws below:
🇬🇧 Arsenal
🇵🇹 Benfica
🇬🇧 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Napoli
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
🇪🇸 Valencia
🇪🇸 Villarreal
There are two teams from England and two teams from Spain, with the rest hailing from Italy, Czech Republic, Germany and Portugal.
⚽️ Which teams are in the Champions League draw?
Four teams from England are involved.
You can see the teams involved in the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws below:
🇳🇱 Ajax
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇮🇹 Juventus
🇬🇧 Liverpool
🇵🇹 Porto
🇬🇧 Tottenham
As you can see, there are four teams from England involved in the last eight, which means there is a good chance a team from the Premier League could go all the way for the first time since 2012 - when Chelsea won the title. However, there is no country protection at this stage, so they could well end up being drawn against one another.
⏱ When does the draw start?
Stay tuned!
Draw proceedings are set to get under way at 11am GMT (that's 7am ET).
The Champions League draw will take place first, with the Europa League draw to follow.
There's usually a lengthy preamble to these draw ceremonies, with UEFA officials explaining how it all works and looking back on the highlights of the tournaments so far.
The draws themselves don't take that long though - blink and you might miss it! Fear not though, we've got you covered. 👍
🙌 Draw day is here!
Hello and welcome to Goal's coverage of the Champions League and Europa League draws.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news and developments from both draws as they happen, so stick around!