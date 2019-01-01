Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

Former boss Jose Mourinho says that he'd like to see the Premier League teams drawn against each other.

“I would like English teams to play against each other, without any kind of preference,” Mourinho told RT.

“But I would do two matches between English teams, which would mean two teams would be in the semi-finals.

“I think if the draw gives something like versus Manchester United, or against , for example, I think they would be absolutely fantastic matches.”