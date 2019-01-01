Live Blog

Ballon d'Or 2019 winner live blog: Van Dijk, Messi & Ronaldo vie for best player of the year award

Welcome to Goal's live blog of this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, where football's elite come together to be crowned the best in the game

Updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal composite

In non-Ballon d'Or news...

2019-12-02T19:18:55Z

Liverpool have just drawn Everton in the FA Cup. Popcorn, please.

Still going through all the nominees.

2019-12-02T19:17:29Z

Surely there should be a place for VAR in here? (Ha ha ha. Sorry.)

Loads of dramatic music.

2019-12-02T19:16:37Z

They're doing highlight reels of each nominee's most memorable moments this past year. Obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold's was the quick corner.

FIN! That's the red carpet over!

2019-12-02T19:14:57Z

Now it's just four more hours until the actual winner is announced!

The loud cheers welcoming the latest red carpet arrival can only be for one person...

2019-12-02T19:00:49Z

DIVOCK ORIGI!

Just kidding. They're for Kylian Mbappe.

Modric is here!

2019-12-02T18:58:06Z

Has someone told him about the fact that he's the only Ballon d'Or winner to not be nominated the following year? 😬 

Thiago Messi's face (left) is everything re: red carpets.

2019-12-02T18:56:19Z

The young hero we need and deserve.
Getty

🧤 2019 Yacine Trophy nominees

2019-12-02T18:50:43Z

There's a new trophy this year – the Yacine Trophy – that honours the very best goalkeepers in the game.

Here are the nominees:

- Alisson (Liverpool and Brazil)
- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich and Germany)
- Ederson (Manchester City and Brazil)
- Andre Onana (Ajax and Cameroon)
- Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus and Poland)
- Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid and Slovenia)
- Kepa (Chelsea and Spain)
- Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan and Slovenia)
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur and France)
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona and Germany)

Word is that Sadio Mane isn't going to be attending the ceremony tonight.

2019-12-02T18:44:05Z

Understandably he doesn't want to miss the FA Cup third round draw being made.

Presenting the nominees for the 2019 Alternative Ballon d’Or awards.

2019-12-02T18:38:30Z

*drumroll, please*

1. Roberto Firmino’s offside armpit.
2. VAR. Near, VAR, wherever you are.
3. Liverpool ballboy. "Corner taken quickly..."
4. Tottenham ballboy. The Liverpool ballboy walked so the Tottenham ballboy could run.
5. Whoever decided £80 million was an appropriate fee to pay for Harry Maguire.
6. Colleen Rooney, aka Wagatha Christie. When people talk about part of the magic of football being that it is wholly unscripted, they’re talking about this.
7. Mike Dean in the stands celebrating Tranmere Rovers’ promotion.
8. Divock Origi.

🏅 Ballon d'Or past winners

2019-12-02T18:27:16Z

Could Messi win his sixth tonight?

Men’s Ballon d’Or

🏆 2018: Luka Modric 

🏆2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

🏆2016: Cristiano Ronaldo 

🏆2015: Lionel Messi

🏆2014: Cristiano Ronaldo 

🏆2013: Cristiano Ronaldo

🏆2012: Lionel Messi 

🏆2011: Lionel Messi

🏆2010: Lionel Messi

Inaugural Women’s Ballon d’Or

🏆2018: Ada Hegerberg

Getty

🏆 Ballon d'Or top 10 ranking

2019-12-02T18:25:18Z

#JusticeForDivockOrigi

🌟 Ballon d'Or 2019 favourites

2019-12-02T18:20:34Z

Luke Modric broke the Ronaldo/Messi duality last year, but could the same happen tonight?

Modric was the first non-Messi/Ronaldo Ballon d'Or winner in a decade last year, and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is a frontrunner to pull another upset.

The Netherlands international was crowned UEFA's player of the year, but lost out to Lionel Messi in FIFA's The Best awards.

Van Dijk had a stunning year in which he won the UCL and finished second in the league with Liverpool, while Messi picked up the Golden Shoe and won La Liga with Barcelona.

Read our piece on this year's Ballon d'Or favourites, underdogs and outsiders. We still maintain Divock Origi deserves a nod.

Getty

💯 Ballon d'Or rankings revealed

2019-12-02T18:15:48Z

France Football have begun to reveal the rankings of their men's shortlist.

Ballon d'Or: Final rankings for all 30 nominees

The final 10 nominees are listed in alphabetical order, of course, with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino not making the top 10 cut. See for yourself whether or not you agree with the list!

📝 Ballon d'Or full list of nominees

2019-12-02T18:10:16Z

Here are the nominees for the best men & women's players.

Ballon d'Or 2019: Messi, Ronaldo & Van Dijk head up list of 30 nominees

Men: 

Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, Frenkie de Jong, Hugo Lloris, Dusan Tadic, Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Donny van de Beek, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisson, Matthijs de Ligt, Karim Benzema, Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Bernardo Silva, Son Heung-min, Robert Lewandowski, Roberto Firmino, Lionel Messi, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Marquinhos, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix

Women: 

Sam Kerr, Ellen White, Nilla Fischer, Amandine Henry, Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Vivianne Miedema, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Pernille Harder, Sarah Bouhaddi, Megan Rapinoe, Lieke Martens, Sari van Veenendal, Wendie Renard, Rose Lavelle, Marta, Ada Hegerberg, Kosovare Asllani , Sofia Jakobsson, Tobin Heath

Getty composite

⏰ Ballon d'Or ceremony: What time it starts & how to watch

2019-12-02T18:03:25Z

Here's what you need to know to follow this year's ceremony!

What time does the ceremony start? 

The red carpet part that preambles the official ceremony is set to start at 6:30pm GMT (1:30pm ET), while the ceremony proper is due to begin at 7:30pm GMT (2:30pm ET).

Where does the ceremony take place? 

It will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

How can I watch the ceremony? 

You'll be able to watch the ceremony through France Football's broadcast.

Hello and welcome to our 2019 Ballon d'Or ceremony live blog coverage!

2019-12-02T18:00:31Z

We're back for another round of the esteemed awards ceremony that only recognises the very best in football. Luka Modric is the defending winner of last year's men's award, but he isn't up for nomination this year – the first time that a Ballon d'Or winner hasn't been nominated for the following year's bracket.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are perennial favourites once again, however, though Virgil van Dijk could very well pip the duo to the top prize.

So sit back, relax, grab a cuppa and follow along as the rest of the evening unfolds, starting with red carpet shenanigans and more!