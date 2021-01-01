Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: LIVE updates from the ISL semi-final

Goal's live coverage of the second leg of the second ISL 2020-21 semi-final...

5 - CHANCE AGAIN!

2021-03-09T14:12:16Z

Bagan have started the game well and already has found a rhythm to their attack. Williams gets to a Javier delivery into the box but heads the ball over the bar despite being unmarked! 

3 - CHANCE!

2021-03-09T14:05:16Z

The defenders backed off Javier Hernandez who used the space in front of him to strike the ball towards the goal. The effort hits the post! 

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-09T14:02:43Z

Bagan 0-0 NorthEast

ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United have won one game in the three meetings so far in ISL. The winner of today's game will face Mumbai City in the final of the seventh season of the ISL. Let's GO!

Roy Krishna remains the 'Danger Man'

2021-03-09T13:59:42Z

Roy Krisha has 14 goals and 8 assists to his name in 21 matches and remains the key player for Habas' men. Can he fire the Mariners into the final today? 

Big game alert!

2021-03-09T13:42:59Z

Bagan vs NorthEast

Idrissa Sylla's late, late goal helped NorthEast United score an important equaliser after David Williams' first-half strike left them trailing for most of the game. The Bagan defence stood strong for most of that game but they will need to do it again in the second leg against the motivated Highlanders who are unbeaten under Khalid Jamil. 