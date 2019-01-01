Live Blog

Afcon Live Blog: Nigeria and Tunisia fight for bronze medal

Tunisia and Nigeria meet in a 3rd/4th play-off with the winner set to take home the bronze medal. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

Race for the Golden Boot

2019-07-17T18:55:20Z

Who will win Afcon 2019 Golden Boot? Check out the candidates so far on goal.com

Can Nigeria make seven from seven?

2019-07-17T18:47:43Z

What's at stake?

2019-07-17T18:33:08Z

The winner of this match will be handed the bronze medal. Both Tunisia and Nigeria were knocked out at the semi-final stages.  

Hello Africa!

2019-07-17T18:31:59Z

Hi everyone, welcome to the live coverage of this evening Afcon match between Tunisia and Nigeria. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this evening. 