What are the fans saying on social media?
2019-06-22T15:03:13Z
Dear @KadduPatrick9 thank you for making Uganda proud again. Am here planning for our wedding patiently 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hope Uganda wins @AFCON_2019 💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/gdihmjDalG— Rozaho 🍕🍟🥪🍖🍰🍵☕ (@Wkusasila) June 22, 2019
Uganda washa 🔥🔥🔥 #AFCON2019— Frankiemanna Tedora (@FrancisOgot) June 22, 2019
Uganda doing the things and that time I bet on a DR Congo straight win.I also wanted Denis Onyango to do well. #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GqfM9MC6Jz— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 22, 2019
AUCHO WITH A SHOT!!
2019-06-22T15:00:10Z
Uganda dominant over Congo DR
2019-06-22T14:50:24Z
The Cranes have dominated the early stages of this first half, and continue to do so. Congo DR still haven't found their mojo, especially in midfield. Congo DR's defence is at times shakey when it comes to cross.
CLOSE!!
2019-06-22T14:47:48Z
Another great opportunity for Uganda to extend their lead after a well-delivered cross into the box, but this one goes wide.
Patrick Kaddu the goalscorer
2019-06-22T14:46:43Z
#TotalAFCON2019 : 14'— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 22, 2019
Goooooooal
Patrick Kaddu heads in a well curled Faruku Miya corner to Uganda a lead.
DR Congo 0-1 Uganda #CODUGA #VisitUganda #LetGoCranes
GOOOOAAAALLL!!
2019-06-22T14:44:17Z
Uganda take the lead against the run of play after soaking up the pressure early on. It's Kaddu who flicks the ball into the back of the net from a corner kick. 1-0 to Uganda.
BAKAMBU STRIKES!!
2019-06-22T14:41:36Z
Congo DR striker Bakambu creates some space for himself on the edge of the box, but his attempt shot goes straight at Denis Onyango, who collects with ease.
Head-to-head
2019-06-22T14:35:17Z
Group A Table
2019-06-22T14:31:24Z
Kick-off!
2019-06-22T14:30:50Z
We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium...
National Anthems!
2019-06-22T14:24:04Z
Now for the singing of National Anthems as both teams are already on the pitch and ready for the match at the Cairo International Stadium.
Starting XI: Congo DR v Uganda
2019-06-22T14:17:19Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CODUGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/CBhV6KMzJ2— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-06-22T14:15:06Z