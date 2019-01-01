Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Tunisia and Mali tussle over three points

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-28T15:47:28Z

Mali find the back of the net out of nothing. Samassekou scores from a corner kick as his curler slips through the hands of Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez and into the back of the net. 1-0 to Mali. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-28T15:44:57Z

Tunisia come close to breaking the deadlock as Khenissi's header from inside the box sails inches over the crossbar.  

HALF-TIME

2019-06-28T15:17:11Z

We've come to the end of the first half, and it Tunisia 0-0 Mali. Both teams have struggled to create clear cut chances. Diarra has been the busiest of the two goalkeepers. 

 

Badri gets himself booked

2019-06-28T15:13:08Z

This continues to be a very physical encounter for both sets of players as Badri goes in hard on Diarra in a 50-50 situation. He gets himself booked, and Diarra will again be attended to by the Mali medical team.  

Mali keeper Diarra goes down

2019-06-28T15:08:23Z

A challenge from Skhiri leaves Diarra down and injured. The Mali goalkeeper is receiving medical attention for what looked like a tackle on his right hand. Skhiri is shown a yellow card. 

KHAZRI SHOOTS!!

2019-06-28T15:02:42Z

The Tunisian captain does well to bring the ball under control on the edge of the box, and takes a shot but his attempt goes wide of the target. It remains 0-0 in Suez.

Nothing much happening

2019-06-28T14:52:49Z

It has been a cagey affair so far with both sets of teams applying a cautious approach going forward. The real battle has been in midfield, but neither side has dominated so far. 

Woodwork saves Mali

2019-06-28T14:42:27Z

Mali need a draw to qualify for Afcon 2019 Last 16

2019-06-28T14:36:28Z

Mali need at least a point to secure be sure of their place in the knockout stages of this year's tournament. However, they know that Tunisia will be no pushovers.

Hello Africa!

2019-06-28T14:03:08Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our Friday's coverage of Afcon 2019 tournament. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today. Our first live coverage sees Tunisia take on Mali. Thanks for joining Goal! 