Senegal still lead Uganda
#TotalAFCON2019 | 50'— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) July 5, 2019
Uganda🇺🇬 0:1 🇸🇳Senegal, Cairo International Stadium.#UGASEN #LetsGoCranes #VisitUganda
The second-half is underway
Uganda gets the ball rolling for the second 45 minutes....
SECOND HALF | The second half of Uganda - Senegal is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/6a1JWYR5Xt— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/n2IvLed07X— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Uganda - Senegal 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/z70XAMbwrT— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Lesson learned
Irony of life.— Dr Brave🐦🇳🇬 (@Tbrave_official) July 5, 2019
Rep of Benin who fail to win a game in the group stage of the #AFCON2019 eliminate Morocco who won all it's group stage match.
Lesson: don't panic abt ur beginning in life, the end justify the means
GOMIS TO THE RESCUE!!
A round of applause for Onyango 👏
#DenisOnyango has done a very life saving interception. He deserves a round of applause!#UgandaCranes Vs #Senegal #UGASEN #Afcon2019 #TotalAFCON2019— Nansinguza Jacob (@NansinguzaJ) July 5, 2019
ONYANGO DENIES NIANG
WATCH: Sadio Mane's clinical finish against Uganda
Senegal have hit the ground running as they take the lead over Uganda after a quick counter attack finished off by Sadio Mane 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/0mmfdoGHj0— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 5, 2019
OKWI WITH A CHANCE!!!
GREAT SAVE BY GOMIS!!
Uganda make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Uganda: T. AWANY comes in for H. WASSWA #TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/WqfscFLc5Y— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Sadio Mane opens the scoring for Senegal with a sublime finish. This is his third of the tournament.
GOOOOAAAL | S. MANE scores a goal for Senegal. Uganda - Senegal 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/F6dDR26rLc— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
ICYMI: Earlier Benin stunned Morocco...
Benin's all-time #AFCON record 🇧🇯— Ivance Ohene Nana Addai🇬🇭 (@QUAQURUSH) July 5, 2019
🏃♂️ 13 matches
✅ 0 wins
🤝 5 draws
❌ 8 defeats#AFCON2019 quarter-finalists without ever winning a single match
What a shocking record
Onyango gets away with a yellow card
5' Yellow card for goalkeeper Oyango of Uganda #UGASEN #AFCON2019— Sig. Paolo Duru 🇮🇹 (@SaintPaul22) July 5, 2019
Did Onyango deserve a red card?
That should have been a straight red card for the Ugandan goalkeeper !!!! This ref is a joke!!! #AFCON2019— Blue Boy (@joseikofi) July 5, 2019
FUFA will also be updating from the Cairo International Stadium
#TotalAFCON2019 | Kickoff— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) July 5, 2019
1' Uganda🇺🇬 0:0 🇸🇳Senegal, Cairo International Stadium.#VisitUganda #UGASEN #LetsGoCranes
Kick-off
Uganda v Senegal
Starting XI: Uganda v Senegal
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #UGASEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Df1CnaWAcE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Congratulations to Benin!
WE HAVE OUR FIRST QUARTER FINALISTS: #LesÉcureuils! #MARBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/DQM7c5rzJy— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
FULL-TIME: Morocco 1-1 Benin (1-4 pens)
FULL TIME | Morocco - Benin [1-1] 1-4 #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/fKmX8yDdA3— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
MAMA WINS IT FOR BENIN!!
EN-NESYRI PENALTY SAVED!!
PEN" | Morocco 1-3 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
Wasted!! En-Nesyri fails to score after Allagbe saves!!#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
BENIN IN POLE POSITION!!
PEN" | Morocco 1-3 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
Benin score to increase the lead by Tijaani Anane#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
BOUFAL MISSES!!
Boufal next up for Morocco. And he fires it over the crossbar. #AFCON2019— Kinyanjui David (@Nyaassh_) July 5, 2019
BENIN SCORE THEIR SECOND PENALTY!
PEN" | Morocco 1-2 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
Neatly taken penalty from Benin to score#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
MOROCCO SCORES!!
Morocco also scores their first.— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 5, 2019
🇲🇦 ✔️
🇧🇯 ✔️#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
VERDON SCORES FOR BENIN!
Now for the penalties...
Full-time stats: Morocco v Benin
STATS | Check out the second extra-time stats. Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/fXUOpV13RR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
120 minutes of football have come to an end!
SEGUNDA PARTE DO TEMPO EXTRA | Marrocos - Benin 1-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/maHhi4hiIU— CAF - Português (@CAF_Online_PT) July 5, 2019
Two minutes of added time
The referee is still the talking point on Twitter
Soooo is this referee planning to give the whole Benin team a yellow card🤣 what a joke #AFCON2019— Mrs DoubleYou! (@ZieKaAndrew) July 5, 2019
If #Benin get past #Morocco (very likely) they'll have an entire squad with yellows going into the next match... 😬😬😬 #MARBEN #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #Maroc #AtlasLions— Alejo Johnson (@alejojohnson) July 5, 2019
We are back underway for the second-half of extra time
SECOND EXTRA-TIME | The second extra-time of Morocco - Benin has started. 15 minutes to decide it all! #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/pTlcTY4zV1— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Morocco in control of this game
STATS | Check out the first extra-time stats. The second extra-time will start shortly! #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/3qssnGiJHu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Half-time of extra time
FIRST EXTRA-TIME | Morocco - Benin 1-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/2WFDZMqOUf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Not everyone is happy with the match official
Referee is doing everything for Morocco to win. Benin up against it with 10 men now #MARBEN #AFCON2019— Total Raumdeuter (@RaumdeuterTotal) July 5, 2019
This is robbery. Daylight robbery. That wasn’t a red at all. Since the start of this tournament, the referees have been against every West African country. This is a shame #AFCON2019— Smithy (@holdsmith) July 5, 2019
The referees at this #AFCON2019 are not interested in man management.— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) July 5, 2019
RED CARD FOR ADENON!!
97’ Adénon est exclu ! Visiblement protestation encore. Quel gâchis— Bjfoot.com (@Bjfoot_Officiel) July 5, 2019
WATCH: How Morocco clawed back courtesy of SuperSport
🗣️GAME ON— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 5, 2019
Schoolboy errors at the back has gifted Morocco with a goal as they leveled matters 🙆♂️#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ZJ1hEiVkyM
WATCH: How Benin scored courtesy of SuperSport
Benin have found the opener against favorites Morocco off a well executed set piece.— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 5, 2019
If Benin go on to win the match it would be their first win of the tournament🔥#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/NFAIrxhOTT
The first-half of extra time is underway...
FULL-TIME
ZIYACH MISSES THE PENALTY!!!
PENALTY TO MOROCCO!!!
GREAT SAVE!!
ADEOTI GIVES A FREE-KICK!!
Who wants it more? 10 minutes to go...
Morocco gets the equaliser. Poor defending from Benin and Youssef En-Nesyri positioned himself well to score.— Austin Okon-Akpan (@ProudlyAustin) July 5, 2019
It's 1-1 now.
Now whoever wants it should go and get the win.#AFCON2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!
BOUFAL HITS THE WALL!!
Benin is really shocking Africa!
Benin leading Morocco. Disruption of #AFCON :-). Here for all of it. #MARBEN #AFCON2019— Warothe Kiru (@warothe) July 5, 2019
What's happening in Cairo? How are Benin leading Morocco? #AFCON2019— Nurudeen Obalola (@NurudeenObalola) July 5, 2019
HAKIMI LOSES HIS FOOTING
64" | Morocco 0-1 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
A through pass from Hakim Ziyech finds Achraf Hakimi in the box but the fullback tumbles after controlling the ball#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
CHANCE FOR BOUFAL!!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!
Is Morocco playing their worst football or is Benin that good?
Can’t decide if benin is a really organized team or just Morocco can’t find it’s rhythm yet #AFCON2019— Yahya Daoud (@YahyaDaoud) July 5, 2019
Benin get us back underway
Join the conversation on Goal Africa Facebook page now
First-half stats: Morocco v Benin
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/1GRgRdBm0v— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Morocco - Benin 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MARBEN pic.twitter.com/Lgodg8UOF0— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Will Morocco be the first to score?
#Morocco now starting to knock on the door. Things are heating up #AFCON2019— Baskootball (@baskootball) July 5, 2019
Yellow card for Adenon
41' CARTON JAUNE POUR K. ADÉNON#CAN2019 #MARBEN #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019— Teledakar (@teledakar) July 5, 2019
En-Nesyri's goal incorrectly ruled offside
40" | Morocco 0-0 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
A through ball to En-Nesyri who's well placed to score but the line man raises his flag for offside which appeared to be a mistake after replay#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
Fans want VAR already
VAR will be used from the quarter-final stages, but it looks like fans need it now.
When will VAR come into effect in #AFCON2019 ? Controversy decision are alarming in the KO stage— Felix O.M (@lixos13) July 5, 2019
Goal should've stood. Thought the VAR will be used from the knockout stages. #MARBEN #AFCON2019— Ole 💪🏼 (@Komave) July 5, 2019
Ziyach the best player in this game?
Ziyech man the kid loves a pass doesn't he ? Absolute baller #AFCON2019— Andre McFarlane (@Dredre0705) July 5, 2019
KASSIFA DENIES ZIYACH!!
Another great save by Kassifa to deny to Ziyach from distance. That was goal-bound, but the lanky shot-stopper did well to stretch to his left and parry the ball out of the danger. Amrabat keeps it alive but the eventual shot goes way off target.
Shuuuu shot from Ziyach with a stunner of a shot and saved by Allagabe #Totalafcon2019 #Afcon2019— Amahle⚽️ (@MahleS21) July 5, 2019
BOUNOU COLLECTS!
23" | Morocco 0-0 Benin— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 5, 2019
Mickael Pote connects to a long throw from Imoro but his attempt is too feeble to beat Bono in Morocco's post#AFCON2019 #MARBEN
It remains goalless at Al Salam Stadium
20 MINUTES | Al-Salam Stadium, CAIRO #AFCON2019 Round of 16— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) July 5, 2019
Morocco 🇲🇦 0-0 🇧🇯 Benin#TotalAFCON2019 #tv3afcon #MARBEN
Which Moroccan players have impressed you so far?
Amrabat's great #AFCON2019 is even more impressive when you consider he has got Hakim Ziyech running into his path seemingly every 5 minutes.— Tomas Danicek (@TomDanicek) July 5, 2019
ZIYACH WITH A SHOT!!
GREAT SAVE!!
Should we write Benin off as yet?
Benin after Eliminating us with their draws are gonna get a good beating today. #AFCON2019— Ndevuless (@Kipchirrchirr) July 5, 2019
Kick-off
Who will make the quarter-final round after tonight's matches?
#AFCON2019 Round of 16 kicks off today! 🥉— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 5, 2019
Which two teams will make the quarter-final round today?
🇲🇦 Morocco
🇧🇯 Benin
🇺🇬 Uganda
🇸🇳 Senegal pic.twitter.com/XzZWB6XF9e
In his own words: Morocco's Benatia
Afcon 2019: Morocco will fight until the end - Benatia https://t.co/5DUEesRzdq pic.twitter.com/rK7mMmC2Zr— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 4, 2019
The atmosphere in pictures
#LesÉcureuils fans are a delight to watch 🧡#MARBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xXCKth2ub8— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
INTERESTING FACT
The dressing rooms
The first round of 16 game is almost upon us 🔜#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VyydGL5NAl— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
Starting XI: Morocco v Benin
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MARBEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/XsLJsU1KPX— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019