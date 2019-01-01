Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco and Namibia in Group D opener

Morocco take on Southern African opponents Namibia in the first match of Group D. Follow our Live Blog right here!

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Start of the second half

2019-06-23T15:32:52Z

The second half is underway. Namibia gets the ball rolling...

Pressure on Morocco?

2019-06-23T15:24:08Z

Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti admitted in yesterday's press conference that the pressure is on Morocco to win this match. 

The Namibians have certainly made it difficult for Morocco so far. But can they hold on and snatch a point? 

 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-23T15:16:39Z

We have come to the end of the first 45 minutes, and it remains goalless at Al Salam Stadium. 

Ziyech proving too much for Namibia

2019-06-23T15:09:25Z

The scoreline may be 0-0 but Ziyech is in the thick of things for Morocco. He has had a fantastic game so far. And Namibia should try and close him down in order to avoid conceding a goal in this half. 

Penalty shout for Morocco!!

2019-06-23T15:03:07Z

Amrabat goes down inside the Namibian box, but the referee isn't interested despite all the noise from the players and fans for a penalty. Play on, says the match official.  

Interesting facts about Namibia

2019-06-23T14:58:52Z

Coach Ricardo Manetti and assistant coach Ronnie Kanalelo both played in South Africa. The two coaches were part of the Namibian squad that participated in the 1998 Afcon finals.  

KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!

2019-06-23T14:47:38Z

Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike. 

However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far. 

WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats

2019-06-23T14:44:25Z

With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here: 

 

 

WHAT A SAVE!!

2019-06-23T14:40:34Z

Morocco find some space to have a shot at goal. Dirar is given enough time to take an aim at Kazapua, but the Namibian goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a great finger-tip save. 

Sunday's fixtures

2019-06-23T14:38:56Z

This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures: 

 

Kick-off

2019-06-23T14:31:12Z

We are underway... Please share your final score predictions on social media, and we will try our best to publish them right here.

Head-to-head

2019-06-23T14:21:05Z

Morocco and Namibia have met six times before. Morocco won five of those matches while the other ended in a draw. This means Namibia hasn't beaten Morocco in any of their previous six match. A tough encounter ahead for the Southern African nation.  

Hello Africa!

2019-06-23T14:16:35Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of Afcon 2019 match day three. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today as we continue to bring you nothing but the best of the tournament on Goal. 