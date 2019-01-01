Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Mali thrash Mauritania, Angola hold Tunisia and Bafana Bafana lose to Cote d'Ivoire

went down 1-0 to Cote d'Ivoire in the first match of the day.

You can read our in-depth tactical analysis here.

The Bafana result was disappointing, and one of the players who reacted to the team's performance is Percy Tau. Check out Tau's comments here.

In the second game, drew 1-1 against Angola, but Youssef Msakni set a new Afcon record. Read all about it here.

The final match of the day saw Mali hammer Mauritania 4-1; so far, the biggest win at this year's tournament.