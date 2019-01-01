Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Madagascar's fairy tale ends as Tunisia cruise to comfortable win, Algeria sets up a date with Nigeria

Both Tunisia and Algeria joined Senegal and Nigeria in the semi-finals of this year's Afcon after winning their respective matches on Thursday

Thank You Africa!

2019-07-11T21:10:52Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you the two quarter-final matches tonight. Congratulations to the four teams that made it into the semi-finals. Until we meet again on Sunday, goodbye. 

Afcon 2019 semi-final fixtures

2019-07-11T20:54:08Z

Two great matches to look forward to on Sunday night

Algeria v Nigeria 

Tunisia v Senegal

FULL-TIME

2019-07-11T20:51:34Z

It's all over here. Madagascar's  fairy tale comes to an end as Tunisia joins Nigeria, Senegal and Algeria in the semi-finals. 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!

2019-07-11T20:49:36Z

Tunisia launches a counter-attacker with Khazri and Sliti doing the attack, and the former plays the ball to Sliti who chips the ball over Adrien to make it 3-0. That was a beautiful dink by Sliti.

Will Madagascar pull one back?

2019-07-11T20:47:24Z

The match officials have decided to add four minutes of stoppage time. 

Five minutes to go...

2019-07-11T20:42:02Z

It looks like the Tunisians are home and dry with five minutes of regulation time remaining. 

Experience helping Tunisia here...

2019-07-11T20:29:14Z

Madagascar had a fantastic tournament and they should proud

2019-07-11T20:19:55Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-07-11T20:16:04Z

Tunisia is tearing Madagascar apart as Msakni doubles his side's lead with a sublime finish. Khazri's shot was parried back into play by Adrien, but he didn't have the necessary support as Msakni forced his way through before firing past the goalkeeper. 2-0 the scoreline. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-11T20:07:39Z

Sassi fires Tunisia into the lead as his shot is deflected off Fontaine and into the back of the net. Adrien stood no chance of stopping that one. 1-0 to Tunisia. 

GOAL? NO GOAL!!

2019-07-11T20:03:28Z

Tunisian players celebrate as Khazri puts the ball into the back of the net. However, the flag is up for offside. VAR agrees with the assistant referee. Khazri was already in front of the ball. 

We are back underway...

2019-07-11T20:01:01Z

Tunisia gets the ball rolling... 

HALF-TIME

2019-07-11T19:46:45Z

We've come to the end of the first-half. It's Madagascar 0-0 Tunisia

CHAALELI SHOOTS!!

2019-07-11T19:42:13Z

The Tunisia international strikes from outside the box but Adrien stretches to his left to palm the ball away for a corner. 

2019-07-11T19:41:27Z

We are into the final five minutes of the first-half as Tunisia continues to threaten.  

PENALTY APPEAL?

2019-07-11T19:34:54Z

Msakni dribbles past three Madagascar defenders inside the box, but he goes down too easily looking for a penalty. However, the referee waves play on. No penalty is given. 

It is still goalless

2019-07-11T19:18:57Z

Madagascar is holding on in the opening minutes of the match, but Tunisia is really taking the game to their opponents. The scoreline hasn't changed. 

CLEARANCE BY MADAGASCAR!!

2019-07-11T19:12:39Z

Carolus Andriamahitsinoro comes to Madagascar's rescue as he makes a huge clearance to stop Tunisia from getting into the dangerous area. 

Madagascar v Tunnisia: The Numbers

2019-07-11T19:08:06Z

Kick-off

2019-07-11T19:00:29Z

The match between Madagascar and Tunisia is underway... 

Madagascar v Tunisia

2019-07-11T19:00:18Z

Our second LIVE match is between Madagascar and Tunisia!

Follow the match between Madagascar and Tunisia LIVE on Goal right now! 

SEREY DIE MISSES!!!

2019-07-11T18:52:16Z

The Cote d'Ivoire captain fires the ball against the upright. Algeria are through to the semi-finals. What a dramatic day at the Suez Stadium. Algeria wins 4-3 on penalties. They will meet Nigeria in the semi-finals. 

BELAHILI MISSES!!

2019-07-11T18:51:41Z

The Algerian man fails to score as his attempt hits the woodwork. 

GRADEL SCORES!!!

2019-07-11T18:50:44Z

A comfortable penalty by Gradel as he fires it into the back of the net.

OUNAS SCORES!!!

2019-07-11T18:49:45Z

Algeria now lead 4-2 on penalties. Cote d'Ivoire needs to score here. 

MBOULHI SAVES!!

2019-07-11T18:48:17Z

Wilfred Bony's penalty is saved as Mboulhi goes the right way to make a save.  

DERLOT SCORES!!

2019-07-11T18:47:49Z

A fierce penalty by the Algerian man as he fires his side in front. 3-2. 

CORNET SCORES!!

2019-07-11T18:47:00Z

Cote d'Ivoire draws level as Cornet sends Mboulhi the wrong way. 2-2. 

SLIMANI SCORES!!

2019-07-11T18:46:17Z

Algeria draws level as Slimani easily scores from the spot. 2-1 to the Algerians.   

KESSIE SCORES!!!

2019-07-11T18:45:31Z

The midfielders sends Mboulhi the wrong way.  

BENSEBAINI SCORES!!

2019-07-11T18:44:10Z

Ramy Bensebaini scores for Algeria. 1-0. 

FULL-TIME OF EXTRA TIME

2019-07-11T18:37:43Z

120 minutes of football has come to an end, and the winner will now be determined on penalties. 

DELORT FIRES WIDE!!!

2019-07-11T18:35:37Z

Cote d'Ivoire survives the scare as Delort fires his effort from the resulting free-kick wide. 

FREE-KICK TO ALGERIA!!

2019-07-11T18:33:07Z

Algeria wins a free-kick in a promising area as Ounas is brought down on the edge of the box by Cheik Comara. 

SLIMANI DENIED!!!

2019-07-11T18:27:49Z

A fantastic save by Gbohouo as he closes an angle on Slimani whose superb run into the Cote d'Ivoire box sees him connect with a ball floated into the area. What a save! 

CHANCE FOR THE IVORIANS!!!

2019-07-11T18:22:14Z

Maxwell Cornet does well to eliminate his marker inside the Algerian box and plays a cross into the dangerous area, but there is no one there as Cote d'Ivoire eventually wins a corner. Zeffane nearly scored an own there although Mboulhi looked to have had it covered.  

Now into the final 15 minutes

2019-07-11T18:19:24Z

The second-half of extra time is underway... 

HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME

2019-07-11T18:16:51Z

The first 15 minutes of extra time has come to an end. Now into the final 15 minutes of the game. 

ANOTHER COTE D'IVOIRE CHANCE!!

2019-07-11T18:15:17Z

A scramble inside the Algerian box as Cote d'Ivoire looked to go in front before the half-time, but it's anyone's ball as both sets of players kick it without aim. Algerian players want it out of danger while the Ivorians want it in the back of the net. Eventually, Algeria's clearance comes off a Cote d'Ivoire and out for a goal kick. 

CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!

2019-07-11T18:08:53Z

Cote d'Ivoire exerting the pressure on Algeria in these early stages and storms into the opposition box but the defenders put their bodies on the line to conceded a corner which is easily cleared. However, Serey Die picks up the pieces and fires from outside the box, only for his attempt to go inches over the crossbar. 

First-half of extra time is underway

2019-07-11T18:01:33Z

Cote d'Ivoire gets us underway at the Suez Stadium...

FULL-TIME

2019-07-11T17:54:51Z

We have come to the end of 90 minutes. There will be 30 minutes of extra time to play as Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria cancel each other out. 

Into the stoppage time

2019-07-11T17:51:57Z

Bounedjah is sitting on the substitute bench, probably thinking that he has cost his team. Cote d'Ivoire has been on the rise as Zaha wins a free-kick on the far side. 

10 minutes to go...

2019-07-11T17:39:25Z

Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria are still locked at 1-1. Extra time looms...

Zaha should have done better there

2019-07-11T17:33:34Z

CLEARED OFF THE LINE!!

2019-07-11T17:27:30Z

Mamadou Bagayoko comes to Cote d'Ivoire's rescue as he clears an Algerian attempt off the goal line with goalkeeper Gbouhouo well-beaten.

CHANCE FOR BOUNEDJAH!!

2019-07-11T17:24:56Z

A great chance for Bounedjah to restore Algeria's lead but his attempt from inside the box is brilliantly saved by Gbouhouo, who uses his left-hand to parry the ball around the post.  

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-11T17:21:01Z

Cote d'Ivoire draw level as Kodjia gets the better of the Mboulhi. A run of 450 minutes without conceding at this year's tournament is brought to an end. Bounedjah's missed penalty now coming back to haunt him. It's Cote d'Ivoire 1-1 Algeria. Game on!  

BOUNEDJAH MISSES THE PENALTY!!

2019-07-11T17:07:19Z

The lanky striker spurns the opportunity as he skies his penalty. It comes off the crossbar and over the top. Cote d'Ivoire vindicated at last. It remains 1-0. 

IT'S A PENALTY!!

2019-07-11T17:06:41Z

No need for VAR as the referee stands firm... 

PENALTY!!!

2019-07-11T17:05:08Z

The referee points it to the spot as Bounedjah goes down inside the box. However, VAR will be used to dissect the incident. It doesn't look like a penalty from the replay. We wait... 

We are back underway

2019-07-11T17:04:27Z

Algeria gets the ball rolling at the Suez Stadium... 

HALF-TIME

2019-07-11T16:49:52Z

We've come to the end of the first-half. Algeria head into the dressing rooms oozing with confidence after that Feghouli goal. 

Two minutes of stoppage time to be added

2019-07-11T16:45:45Z

There will be two minutes of added time at the end of the first 45 minutes. 

Less than five minutes to go...

2019-07-11T16:41:33Z

Gradel with a heavy touch

2019-07-11T16:38:15Z

Gradel makes a telling run inside the Algerian box as Cote d'Ivoire looks to draw level before the interval, but his first touch is too heavy, and it allows the opposition defence to recover and clear the ball away from danger. 

How many goals has Algeria scored now?

2019-07-11T16:31:20Z

Feghouli's earlier strike was Algeria's 10th of this year's tournament, but will Cote d'Ivoire become the first team to find the back of the net against them? 

PENALTY APPEAL?!!

2019-07-11T16:26:56Z

Feghouli releases Attal, but the full-back is bullied off the ball by Kanon. Algerian players appeal for a penalty, but the referee isn't interested. He awards a corner to Algeria

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-07-11T16:22:23Z

And then Algeria takes the lead. Feghouli curls his left-footed attempt past Cote d'Ivoire goalkeeper Gbouhouo to make it 1-0. 

ANOTHER CHANCE WASTED!!

2019-07-11T16:19:08Z

A great team move by the Ivorians sees them breach the Algerian defence but a Kanon can't find the back of the net from inside the six-yard box as he fires his attempt wide. 

MAHREZ ALMOST SCORES!!

2019-07-11T16:16:07Z

The Algerian captain storms into the Cote d'Ivoire box after eliminating his marker, but his left-footed effort goes inches wide of goal. That was very close. 

Will Algeria make the Ivorians rue the missed chances?

2019-07-11T16:13:23Z

CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!

2019-07-11T16:09:15Z

Wilfred Zaha makes lightweight of his marker on the right-hand side of Algerian box before crossing the ball to Kodjia, but the lanky striker fails to connect with only the goalkeeper in front of him. What a chance! 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-11T16:07:16Z

Gradel is denied his second goal of the tournament as the woodwork comes to Algeria's rescue after a finger-tip save by Mboulhi. 

Algeria holds the best record at this year's finals

2019-07-11T16:05:57Z

Algeria has the best record in this year's Afcon finals. They have scored nine goals and conceded none in all their matches thus far. 

Kick-off

2019-07-11T16:01:14Z

We are underway at Suez Stadium...

Hello Africa!

2019-07-11T15:34:29Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of the two quarter-final matches tonight. The first match is between Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. 