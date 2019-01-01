Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Madagascar and Burundi lock horns

The two Afcon 2019 underdogs will lock horns this afternoon with three points at stake. Follow the game LIVE on Goal!

Madagascar have fans on social media

2019-06-27T15:06:19Z

PENALTY? NO PENALTY

2019-06-27T14:59:32Z

Madagascar captain Cedric goes down inside the Burundi box after doing well to round his marker, but he is brought down and looking for a penalty. However, the referee is not interested.  

CHANCE FOR ANDREA!!

2019-06-27T14:55:50Z

Madagascar play the ball behind the Burundi defence, and Andrea storms into the penalty area. However, he is easily pushed away from the ball just when he is about to take a shot. Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan collects with ease. 

DOUBLE SAVE BY JONATHAN!

2019-06-27T14:48:54Z

The Burundi goalkeeper does well to produce to brilliant saves and keep his side in the game. First, it was a cross which he parried back to play before stood tall to block Andrea's powerful shot from the edge of the box. 

15 minutes gone

2019-06-27T14:45:55Z

Madagascar are the only side to have tested the opposition goalkeeper. However, they haven't been able to find the back of the net. It remains goalless in Alexandria.  

No real action...

2019-06-27T14:41:43Z

Both teams continue to exchange blows, but nothing in terms of clear goalscoring chances. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-27T14:02:21Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 between Madagascar and Burundi. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day.  