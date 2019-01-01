Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Ghana face Benin, Cameroon ease past Guinea-Bissau in Group F opener

Cameroon got their Afcon campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau. We shift our focus to the Ghana v Benin game. It's LIVE on Goal!

Updated
Ghana v Benin

2019-06-25T19:42:04Z

Follow Ghana against Benin LIVE on Goal right now!

Our second game of the night sees Ghana take on Benin in Group F. Predict the final score on social media using #AFCON2019 

A great start for Cameroon

2019-06-25T19:07:38Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-25T18:49:27Z

It's all over at Ismailia Stadium. Cameroon get their Afcon 2019 tournament underway in style. Goals from Yaya and Bahoken seal the all-important three points for Clarence Seerdorf's men. 

 

Social media reaction to Cameroon's display

2019-06-25T18:47:52Z

Five minutes to go...

2019-06-25T18:40:56Z

We are into the final five minutes of regulation time. Cameroon are firmly in control and on course for a massive win over Guinea-Bissau. It is worth noting that the Indomitable Lions are unbeaten in their last six international matches. The unbeaten run will surely stretch to seven tonight. 

Guinea-Bissau hit the woodwork

2019-06-25T18:29:31Z

A beautiful cross is played into the Cameroon box, P. Silva rises to head the ball, and he connects cleanly but his attempt comes off the woodwork before Onana comes to the rescue from a Mendy attempt on the rebound. 

GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-25T18:26:41Z

As expected, Cameroon double their lead. Bahoken makes it 2-0 with a sublime side-footed attempt from inside the box after being given the space to beat Mendes. 

 

What are the fans saying on social media?

2019-06-25T18:17:15Z

Goals scored in previous meetings

2019-06-25T18:12:46Z

This has proven to be a closely contested affair between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau. The Indomitable Lions have scored four goals against Guinea-Bissau while they have conceded just once in the last three meetings.  

Clarence Seedorf up on his feet

2019-06-25T18:10:19Z

The Cameroon head coach is up on his feet and he surely can't believe that his charges are wasteful in front of goal. Cameroon have had at least three chances since the start of the second half, but the scoreboard remains unchanged.

ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL!!

2019-06-25T18:07:30Z

Choupo-Moting does brilliantly to enter the Guinea-Bissau box, and he whips the ball into the area. However, the cross is too strong and it goes across the face goal. 

Head-to-head

2019-06-25T18:06:38Z

Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon have met three times since 2012. The Indomitable Lions have won all three matches against Guinea-Bissau. 

Cameroon strong favourites?

2019-06-25T17:44:04Z

BASSOGOG SQUANDERS A GLORIOUS CHANCE

2019-06-25T17:31:03Z

Another glorious opportunity for Cameroon to take the lead after a great work by Toko on the left-hand of Guinea-Bissau's penalty box. He plays the ball back to Bassogog, but the Cameroonian blasts his efforts high and wide with Mendes in no man's land. What a wasted opportunity. 

ANGUISSA SHOOTS!!

2019-06-25T17:24:28Z

Guinea-Bissau are under pressure here, and they are struggling to clear their lines. Anguista gets the chance to test Mendes, but his side-footed effort goes wide of target. Guinea-Bissau needs to deal with this pressure before it's too late. 

CHANCE FOR CAMEROON!!

2019-06-25T17:17:29Z

Cameroon captain Choupo-Moting storms into the Guinea-Bissau box but Cande stops him in his tracks and guides the ball out. The Cameroon fans were hoping for a penalty there, but the referee tells him to stand up.  

OFFSIDE

2019-06-25T17:10:06Z

A free-kick is floated into the Cameroon box from the left-hand side, and Mane connects with the ball to test Onana. However, the flag had already gone up for offside. Cameroon to restart play. 

CHANCE!!

2019-06-25T17:07:14Z

Cameroon attacker Bassogog does well to beat the offside trap and face Mendes, but he skies his left-footed effort from inside the small box. A great chance for Cameroon to break the deadlock. 

Know your captains: Who is Guinea-Bissau's skipper?

2019-06-25T16:43:00Z

Guinea-Bissau will be captained by Zezinho. The No.7 is currently on the books of Slavak-based club FK Senica. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-25T16:29:01Z

Good evening, and welcome to our live coverage of today's Afcon 2019 matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. We have two matches in store for you tonight. Our first match involves Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.  